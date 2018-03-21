All Sections
    • POLITICS
    03/21/2018 12:26 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Service-Canada Directive On Gender-Neutral Language Defended By Families Minister

    Members of the opposition mocked the decision.

    • Canadian Press
    Google Maps
    A Service Canada location in Toronto. Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is defending a directive from the government department to ask its employees to use gender-neutral language when interacting with Canadians.

    MONTREAL — Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is defending Service Canada's decision to ask its employees to adopt gender-neutral language when interacting with the public.

    According to documents obtained by Radio-Canada, employees of Service Canada are being asked to no longer use gender-specific words such as Mr. and Ms. in order to avoid gender bias.

    Members of the opposition were quick to criticize the directive, which some MPs mocked as ridiculous and harebrained.

    But Duclos told reporters this morning that Service Canada's policies are a matter of respect.

    He specified in a tweet the government department would continue to use Mr. or Ms. when interacting with Canadians but would take into account how people want to be addressed.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment, saying he needed more time to look into the matter.

    • Canadian Press
