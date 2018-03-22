All Sections
    03/22/2018 17:13 EDT | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, Missing Montreal Boy, Likely Fell Into River, Say Police

    The 10-year-old has been missing for 10 days.

    • Canadian Press
    Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
    Police divers search the shores of the Riviere des Prairies on Montreal's north shore, Monday, March 19, 2018. Montreal police say they believe a boy who has been missing for 10 days more than likely fell into a river.

    Montreal police say they believe a boy who has been missing for 10 days more than likely fell into a river.

    Insp. Ian Lafreniere says 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen near the Riviere des Prairies and that there are no images of him elsewhere after that.

    The boy's father has repeatedly said he believes his son was abducted and that he would never have gone to the river.

    Police divers searched the river on six different occasions this week but found no clues.

    The investigation is continuing.

    Service de police de la Ville de Montréal
    Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou in an undated photo from Montreal police.

    The boy left his home in the city's north end on March 12 to visit a friend's house.

    "I can't say with absolute certainty it was an accident but what I can say is that it is the No. 1 hypothesis," Lafreniere said.

    Besides the diving, police have gone door to door in the neighbourhood and used horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.

    Police say they have received some 700 tips and that a command post is still in place at a shopping centre near where Ariel disappeared.

    There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the boy being found.

