TORONTO — A man accused of murdering a young woman in Toronto's gay village has had his case put over to next month after a brief court appearance.

Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Schlatter had initially been charged with second-degree murder last month but the charge was upgraded this week.

He appeared in court by video this morning dressed in an orange jumpsuit, his hair neatly combed and his beard trimmed close.

Crown attorney Jennifer Stanton told the court her office would have more evidence to provide to the defence before Schlatter returns to court April 23.

Schlatter spoke only to say "good morning" and provide his name at the start of proceedings.