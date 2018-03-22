All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/22/2018 10:03 EDT | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Kalen Schlatter, Suspect In Tess Richey's Death, Sees Charge Upgraded To First-Degree Murder

    Tess Richey died in November 2017.

    • Canadian Press
    Tess Richey/Facebook
    Tess Richey in a Facebook photo.

    TORONTO — A man accused of murdering a young woman in Toronto's gay village has had his case put over to next month after a brief court appearance.

    Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

    Schlatter had initially been charged with second-degree murder last month but the charge was upgraded this week.

    Earlier: Police announce charge in Tess Richey's death

    He appeared in court by video this morning dressed in an orange jumpsuit, his hair neatly combed and his beard trimmed close.

    Crown attorney Jennifer Stanton told the court her office would have more evidence to provide to the defence before Schlatter returns to court April 23.

    Schlatter spoke only to say "good morning" and provide his name at the start of proceedings.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:kalen schlattertess richey