Each New Hospital Wristband Is A Reminder I'm Stronger Than Crohn's
I collect hospital wristbands. My first band marks the date March 3, 2009, and I remember the day quite vividly: I visited the hospital to complete an MRI upon the orders of my bewildered doctor who was stumped by my symptoms. When I got home after an excruciatingly long day I tried to tear off the plastic band that had hugged my wrist all day, only to realize the material wouldn't rip.
(Photo: Roderick Chen via Getty Images)
Living with Crohn's disease
Since being diagnosed with Crohn's disease, I have perfected the movement of wriggling off my hospital wristband -- slowly bringing the band over my knuckles, keeping it intact. Crohn's disease is an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation along the inner lining of the digestive tract. To simplify, I have a hyperactive immune system that can't differentiate between "attention" and "at ease," so its defences are overactive and it willfully attacks my small and large intestines. While promising medical breakthroughs have been made in treating Crohn's -- a chronic, lifelong condition -- there is currently no cure.
My body flips between two states: one that is overcome with disease, and another that experiences tentative relief. Because I was diagnosed with Crohn's at a young age, I've grown up believing in the notion that if I don't eat too much or think too hard, somehow, I will be able to preserve my good health for just a little while longer. Obviously, this balancing act is an impossible one and I require a constant reminder that no matter how hard I try to sit still, the nature of the illness will triumph even my sincerest efforts.
Treating Crohn's disease
I have tried nearly every possible treatment available for Crohn's disease. I've tried immune suppressants and steroids, the latter of which provided me with temporary relief by trading in my inflamed organs with an assortment of vicious side-effects. As each drug failed, my health declined and I was left with a quietness that brought me to unbearable proximity with myself. My teen years are a blur of absences from school and emergency hospitalizations.
Explaining this to someone who is fully abled proved to be an impossible feat.
During these periods, I would imagine an alternative self, a disease-free girl who walked with a bounce in her step. Now that I'm older, I realize that my wishes as a teenager were impractical, since no amount of planning could have accounted for unexpected flare-ups and periods of required rest. Crohn's disease doesn't work like that.
Despite the inescapable physical toll of living with Crohn's, nothing could have prepared me for the intensity of the mental side-effects. As I watched my body deteriorate and continuously resist treatment, my peers graduated into newfound adult experiences. In a world where success is determined by achievement and a malfunctioning body is considered useless, I sunk into frequent periods of numbing sadness. Explaining this to someone who is fully abled proved to be an impossible feat.
Sometimes, even your loved ones quickly accept the fluctuating nature of your illness before you have. You witness their concern decline as they continue on with their lives unbothered, and you feel you are left alone in a deafening silence.
(Photo: Elenaleonova via Getty Images)
After my diagnosis, the most basic opportunities seemed like an indulgence -- even going to school. I was seeking a sense of normalcy and belonging, and being able to go to school after weeks in a lonely hospital bed seemed like a blessing. Being able to talk to people who weren't interested in a full-symptom analysis felt amazing.
However, not every "returning to school" experience was as pleasant as I had naively expected it to be. In my experience, not all academic institutions are built to welcome the chronically disabled, and though formal protocol has been established to accommodate, it is often never enough or never fully enforced to allow me to return to school at my own pace and on my own terms. Individuals who deal with Crohn's disease, an invisible illness, are often forced to prove in a way that serves to be degrading, that they are in fact ill and deserve sufficient and timely accommodation. These experiences are emotionally damaging and deny the patient the chance to also be considered a student.
Redefining normal
Even though I don't believe I'll ever be an expert in dealing with chronic pain, I've managed to overcome a lot living with Crohn's. My definition of "normal" has evolved throughout the stages of diagnosis, sickness and treatment, but I still often feel mentally and physically unprepared when I experience relapse.
The more times I become sick, the more my strength and resilience deepen.
Right now, I'm using a new biologic therapy, which has provided me with the most relief since my diagnosis. This treatment has granted me the ability to participate in normal experiences I often feel like I miss. There will always be times where I experience the symptoms of my disease and have to remove myself from everyday activities. Each time this happens, I am left with no other choice than to pick myself up and find a strength I didn't believe existed.
Each hospitalization, surgery, treatment and procedure has challenged me in ways that I could never have prepared myself for. Though such phases of pain and discomfort eventually pass and I move on to the next phase of seemingly normal life, I live knowing the illness will reappear. But the more times I become sick, the more my strength and resilience deepen. That's why I collect hospital wristbands -- they remind me of a self that was brought to unfathomable lows and found a way through.
To find out more about Crohn's disease this World IBD Day, visit www.crohnsandcolitis.ca.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
If you have Crohn's disease and are concerned about your nutrition, it would be a good idea to talk with an RD, especially one who is familiar with IBD, says Julie Cepo, a registered dietitian who works with IBD patients at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, and is coauthor of the "Crohn's & Colitis Diet Guide." "I help them come up with an eating strategy that they can tolerate but that also works with their personal and cultural preferences and food philosophies," Cepo says. Seeing a nutritionist who doesn't understand IBD, on the other hand, may do more harm than good, warns Dr. Kane. More from Health.com: 10 Risk Factors for IBD 14 Foods to Avoid If You Have Ulcerative Colitis Quick Cures for Tummy Troubles
-
Keep track of everything you eat, how you feel after you eat it and the status of your disease to determine what types of food worsen your IBD symptoms. Because it's different for every person, writing everything down is the best way to learn what your body can and can't process. "Also, I ask people not to introduce a lot of new foods too quickly," says Cepo. "Introduce them one at a time and wait a day or two to see if affects your symptoms." It's not a bad idea to try new foods at home first before eating them in a social situation.
-
Portion control is important, because eating too much at one time can make it hard for the body to digest food. Small, frequent meals can help. You can still eat three meals a day, but make them a bit smaller than usual and supplement them with several well-balanced snacks in between. "You won't go into your next meal as hungry and you'll be less likely to overeat, which may lead to bloating," says Cepo.
-
Fatty food can be hard for the body to digest and make diarrhea worse, especially if you've had certain parts of your bowel removed during surgery for Crohn's disease. (Plus certain fats are bad for your heart.) So, people with Crohn's disease should stay away from greasy or deep-fried foods. Cream-based sauces, like mayonnaise or Alfredo sauce, can also be problematic.
-
Doctors and nutritionists may recommend a low-fiber diet (avoid whole wheat and whole grain products and unrefined flours) for those having a flare-up, healing after surgery, or experiencing bowel narrowing due to inflammation or scar tissue. This diet reduces cramps, diarrhea and the volume, consistency and frequency of stool. You can still have soluble fiber. Fruits and vegetables aren't off limits either -- cook them to cut their fiber, or remove the seeds, skins and fibrous membranes. Cepo recommends the diet only to manage symptoms in the short-term. If you're feeling better and your doctor says it's ok, go back to a healthier diet.
-
Just like the general population, lots of people with Crohn's disease have some level of lactose intolerance. The conditions are usually unrelated, but they do share many of the same symptoms. For these people, dairy may explain some of the pain and GI problems associated with IBD. "If you realize that dairy does affect you, it may not be a case of avoiding it completely, but it's a question of finding out how much you can tolerate," says Cepo. "Two pieces of pizza with cheese might be ok, but three might be too much."
-
Corn, beans and stringy vegetables like raw celery and broccoli aren't easily digested; in Crohn's they can cause cramping, bloating and diarrhea. "We call it roughage -- and it's rough on your system," says Dr. Kane. "For a healthy intestine that is a good thing, but for an inflamed one, it can be bad. Having to process things that are still intact will make some people really uncomfortable." Dr. Kane suggests trying a "low-residue diet" that is low in fiber and other foods that are difficult to digest like raw fruit, vegetable peels and seeds. "When you have active IBD symptoms, these foods are just going to make you feel lousy," she says.
-
Many foods that are a problem when raw or whole can be eaten if prepared differently, says Cepo. "We try to focus on what people can still have; often that means cooking foods well, like string beans, cauliflower or carrots and sweet potatoes." Stringy foods like onions may be better tolerated if minced into very small pieces, just as seeds and nuts seem to cause fewer symptoms when they're ground. Chickpeas and sesame seeds, for example, may cause problems, but hummus, which is made with ground chickpeas, and tahini, a sesame-seed paste, may not.
-
Water intake is always important -- but it's critically so if you have frequent diarrhea. Cepo cautions patients to limit beverages with caffeine, carbonation or too much sugar -- all things that can make GI symptoms worse. Water is a good choice, she says, as are diluted fruit juices without a high sugar content. For people who are very sick and at risk of becoming dehydrated, an over-the-counter rehydration fluid like Gatorade can replenish fluids and electrolytes.
-
Replenish lost electrolytes like sodium and potassium if you're having loose stools. "One option is to sprinkle salt liberally on your food," says Cepo. You can also sip broths or bouillons and choose salty snacks like pretzels, crackers, rice cakes or potato chips. To get more potassium, eat potatoes (without skin), bananas, tomato juice or sauce, avocados, melon or citrus fruits like grapefruit or orange (with the membrane removed, if needed). Coconut water is also a good source of potassium -- and a good way to stay hydrated.
-
People with Crohn's disease often give up meat, beans and cheese. But without protein, you can lose muscle mass. "People say to me, 'I gave up red meat because I can't digest it,' but it's because they're trying to eat a normal American-size helping of steak or a giant burger," says Dr. Kane. "I tell them to eat 6 ounces of really good quality red meat; that way they'll get the iron and protein they need without overdoing it." Fish, tofu, beans and eggs, if they're well tolerated, are also good protein sources.
-
Spicy food can be a problem, but that's no reason to ban all herbs and spices from your kitchen. "I see spice as an important part of any diet, especially since one of the side effects of IBD is having a depressed appetite," says Cepo. "Anything we can do to stimulate people's interest in food is a good thing." Cepo recommends using flaked or chopped spices and herbs. "If you find you have any symptoms, hold back a little more the next time you use it."
-
Although it's not a long-term solution, people with Crohn's -- especially those with intestinal blockages who are unable to process solid foods -- can try a temporary liquid diet. A liquid diet can give the intestines a rest, which can help suppress symptoms. However, this diet should be carefully planned with your doctor to ensure you're getting all the right nutrients. High-calorie liquid supplements, such as Ensure Plus or Boost Plus, can add nutrients and calories to any diet as well, if you're not getting enough from food alone.
-
All people with IBD should take a multivitamin, says Dr. Kane, because they're probably not getting all the nutrients they need. People who avoid dairy should also consider taking about 1,500 milligrams of calcium with 800 IU of vitamin D daily. Those who have had small-intestine surgery probably need extra vitamin B12, too. Talk to your doctor before taking any supplement, and remember, supplements should do just that: supplement the nutrients you get from foods, rather than replace them.
-
In between Crohn's flare-ups, if you're feeling better, eat normally and enjoy your food. "It can be hard for someone, knowing that the last time they ate celery they had a terrible experience, but it may be tolerated again when the disease is in remission," Cepo says. "Working with a dietitian or a doctor can help you build back confidence and improve that relationship with food." As long as you don't have any ongoing bowel issues or long-term narrowing of your intestine, following general healthy-eating guidelines is a good strategy, says Cepo. More from Health.com: 10 Risk Factors for IBD 14 Foods to Avoid If You Have Ulcerative Colitis Quick Cures for Tummy Troubles