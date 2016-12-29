This Glam New Year's Lash Look Will Keep All Eyes On You

A lush, luxe lash look is inarguably the easiest and most glamorous way to dress up your face, and for New Year's Eve, a must-have. From a full, fluttery fringe to a more dramatic set of falsies, here are the best picks to create your lash look to send off 2016 in style.

Lashes hugely benefit from a primer, much like skin does. Strengthen, condition and prep with Urban Decay's Subversion Lash Primer. Instantly thickening and lengthening, this primer adds a little heft to lashes, making mascara have something to grab on to. The result: insanely thick, full and long lashes.

If it's a thick, full and soft set you're after, swipe on Shiseido's Full Lash Volume Mascara. With its unique curved brush that features 360 degree of bristles, every lash get grabbed from the root and evenly coated with the volume-building formula. Never clumpy, lashes maintain a softness and natural look for a stunning, fanned out effect.

For a more dramatic look, reach for Rodial's Smokey Eye Kit. Start by rimming the upper waterline and right underneath lashes with the creamy yet budge-proof Smokey Eye Pen in Black. The soft kohl formula creates a gel-like effect, and its super inky pigment instantly fills in gaps, making your lashline appear fuller.

Next, starting at the roots and wiggling the brush side to side and out, apply several coats of the Glamolash XXL Mascara. Extra thick, extra dark and extra glamorous, this flake-free formula creates a beautiful set from day-to-night. Highlight inner corners and right above the brow bone with the Instaglam Magic Pen Eye Glow for a luminous, bright-eyed pop.

Two is better than one with M.A.C's Haute & Naughty Lash: this innovative and unique tube features two wands -- the brush can either be pulled through a slimmer cap for a more defined, natural look, or through a wider cap for a more dramatic effect. The lightweight, creamy formula easily and beautifully coats lashes and lets you customize your lashes with every swipe.

To further luxuriate your New Year's party lash look, reach for Givenchy's Mr. Black Top Coat Mascara. This ingenious topcoat is applied to lashes after a few lashings of mascara, and creates a gorgeously glossy, bright and defined look. The doe-footed applicator makes for an easy and quick slick that instantly enhances and sexifies lashes.

For when you really want a show-stopping lash look, indulge in Sephora Collection's House of Lashes x Sephora Collection Lash Story Deluxe Set. This limited-edition set boasts 10 beautiful pairs of lashes to suit your preference; bat away with the subtle Timeless set, or go all out with the dramatic Seductress pair. Housed in a beautiful rose-gold case, two adhesive (white and dark, respectively) spoils you for choice, and really, what more could a girl ask for?

Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook

Also on HuffPost: