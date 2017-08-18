10 Best Berry Recipes To Make The Most Of Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

If you love nothing more than stocking up on all the delicious summer berries this season has to offer, but need some fresh ideas on what to do with them once your countertops are overflowing, take a look at these mouth-watering recipes.

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries... we've used them in every way you can imagine; to top a creamy cheesecake, smother between layers of vanilla cake, tuck into a warm crisp, drop into a refreshing mojito, and even shown you how to use them to create colourful ice cubes to liven up your summer sips.

So fear not. Keep stocking up on all those delicious summer berries and get ready to enjoy them in the most delicious ways.

1) BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

A buttery and golden graham cracker crust that's topped with a silky, scrumptious cheesecake filling and a sweet blueberry sauce.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

2) BLUEBERRY MUFFINS WITH CRUMBLE TOPPING

Blueberry muffins with a golden crust, warm, plump blueberry interior and a lick-your-fingers crumble topping. Yes. Yes. Yes.

GET THE RECIPE

3) EASY APPLE & STRAWBERRY CRISP

A delicious dessert of cinnamon apples and sweet strawberries tucked under a thick and extra-crunchy oat topping.

GET THE RECIPE

4) STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

This easy strawberry margarita recipe is the best, a combination of sweet strawberries, tart lime, tequila and triple sec.

GET THE RECIPE

5) BLUEBERRY MOJITO

Taste warm summer days and perfect sunsets with this fruity combo of refreshing mint, sweet blueberries and tart lime.

GET THE RECIPE

6) STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH SUGARED ALMONDS

A salad crammed with crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet-and-sour poppy seed dressing.

GET THE RECIPE

7) BERRY ICE CUBES

Looking for a tasty and colourful way to liven up your summer drinks? Add blueberries and raspberries to your ice cube trays, fill with water and freeze.

GET THE RECIPE

8) MERINGUE NESTS

Meringue nests with crisp exteriors and soft, light interiors are packed with a homemade, sweet raspberry filling and finished with an airy, pillowy topping.

GET THE RECIPE

9) PERSONAL-SIZED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKES

Scone-like, flaky and buttery biscuits hug layers of vanilla whipped cream and Grand Marnier-infused strawberries.

GET THE RECIPE

10) STRAWBERRY COCONUT CAKE

Fresh strawberries are nestled between layers of moist, lemony vanilla cake, creamy vanilla frosting and all coated in shredded coconut.

GET THE RECIPE

