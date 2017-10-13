Go Green With These 5 Amazing Zucchini Recipes

Are you doing your very best to eat healthy, but struggling to get excited about eating your veggies? Maybe you need some delicious new recipes to spark your interest! We've compiled our top five zucchini recipes to get you thinking green.

Aside from just being delicious, zucchini is packed with health benefits that make it the perfect choice to add to your plate tonight. High in fibre and low in calories, zucchini is packed with vitamins and nutrients and has more potassium than a banana (who knew!?)

So forget mashed potatoes. Outta the way, boring sides. This delicious list will have you licking your lips (and your fingers) and looking for second helpings. Get ready to dig in...

1. Balsamic Grilled Vegetables

Stuck for the perfect side dish? Can't get your family to eat their vegetables? We've got a healthy and simple solution: fire up the barbecue. These balsamic and olive oil-marinated peppers, zucchini and portobello mushrooms are grilled to perfection and then stacked and served with a fresh rosemary sprig.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

2. Roasted Vegetable and Ricotta Pizza

Forget wishing for Wolfgang (Puck, that is) to walk through the door — with this easy pizza recipe, you can whip up your own scrumptious pie in a snap. Nothing can beat (especially takeout) the wonder of a tender homemade pizza crust loaded up with roasted vegetables and dollops of creamy ricotta cheese.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

3. Farro, Spinach and Grilled Zucchini Salad

Think we're jumping on the farro bandwagon with this delicious Farro, Spinach and Grilled Zucchini Salad? Not unless you consider ancient Romans trendy, because that's how long this versatile and hearty whole grain has been around. With a nutty flavour and soft, yet crunchy texture, farro delivers fibre, nutrients and protein, and is especially delicious when combined with juicy tomatoes, leafy spinach and grilled zucchini, tossed in a zesty balsamic dressing.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

4. Eggplant and Zucchini Ratatouille Tart

I give Julia and Jacques (as in, Pepin) their due as French food gurus, however I would be remiss if I didn't include Lisa in this list of culinary luminaries. One bite of her Eggplant and Zucchini Ratatouille Tart — flaky, buttery crust, tender eggplant, zucchini and onion, creamy ricotta cheese, sweet Roma tomatoes — and you'll be tipping your beret to Chef Lisa.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

5. Crunchy Baked Zucchini Fries and Caramelized Onion Dip

Without fail, before we can get these Crunchy Baked Zucchini Fries with Caramelized Onion Dip to the platter, they're half gone. Baked until golden and crisp, these "fries," dunked in a richly flavourful caramelized onion dip, are addictive!

GET THE RECIPE HERE

And for more grilled vegetable recipes, take a look at our video here:

