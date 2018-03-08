Some parents mean serious business when it comes to March Break, but a whole week of school-free fun doesn't always have to mean daily outings and stressful planning. Lucky for you, you don't have to go very far to have fun with the kids. As a matter of fact, you don't have to go anywhere at all!

Unless standing in line and being in a crowd is your type of activity, here is a list of guaranteed family-pleasing stay-at-home fun. Sure, you can go to the aquarium for the third time this year (though we're only three months in,) but good fun at home is a win-win for all.

How To Throw A March Break Party

Schools out and not sure what to do with the kids? Gather them up and invite their friends over for a one-of-a-kind March Break party, a place where (young and old) crafty campers can unleash their inner Picasso!

1) Create a super easy and colourful table setting- simply line the surface with different hued paper or cover the table in craft paper for a doodle-friendly surface.

2) Use different coloured straws and have tins of Play-Doh as take home gifts.

3) The dollar store is ideal for stocking this craft party. You can pick up everything from glue, popsicle sticks, beads and scissors to paint brushes, palettes, markers, and paper.

4) Create place cards using glue bottles and stickers!

Now that the party venue is set to a tee, bring it to life with these fun activities!

Make Your Own Play-Dough

Guest star, Tiffany Pratt from HGTV joins us in the Bite Me More kitchen as we show you how to whip up this fun, colourful and easy do-it-yourself recipe for Homemade Play-Dough.

Make Your Own Pizza

Who doesn't love pizza? Here's a fun activity to keep everyone busy that promises to reward their hard work with their favourite meal. Watch as we show you how to make homemade pizza dough in three easy steps. You'll never order takeout again!

Make Your Own Cupcakes

Looking for cupcakes with a huge fun factor? You've found them with these Vanilla Funfetti Sprinkle Cupcakes, moist and flavorful (thanks, fresh vanilla beans!) sprinkle-studded cupcakes topped with creamy and smooth vanilla frosting and finished with homemade (and addictive) white chocolate Rice Krispie crunch. Oh, and did we mention that there are sprinkles everywhere?

Make Your Own Candy Apples

Things can get sticky with this one, but will also be a ton of yummy fun! Be the apple of everyone's eye with these fruity treats.

Make Your Own Smoothie Bar

March Break may mean freedom from school, but it shouldn't have to mean a sugar free-for-all! Indulge their sweet tooth without the house-shaking sugar rush with your very own smoothie bar. Stocked up with family-favourite fruits and greens, this healthy alternative is sure to be a big hit!

Make Your Own Popcorn and Host a Movie Marathon

Here's the thing, going to the theatre with your kids is fun for everyone, unless it's March Break. In this case, take the party from the kitchen to the living room to avoid lines and the battle to get good seats by enjoying a comfortable movie at home with, drum roll please, customized popcorn that will cost you less than half of what you would spend at the confectionery!