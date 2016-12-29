Start 2017 Off Right With This Decadent Brunch Menu

ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to believe that New Year's Eve is just around the corner! Somehow the time flew by faster than we could imagine.

There are so many options to choose from when celebrating the new year. Whether you are hosting a party, attending as a guest, enjoying a quiet dinner or spending the night on the couch with a good book, we wish you all the best.

But when it's all said and done, what plans do you have for New Year's Day? If you want to start the year off on the right foot, we have just the answer for you!

We may be starting a brand new year, but one thing hasn't changed and that's our love for delicious food! So we're starting 2017 with an awesome brunch filled with the tastiest food and sharing our menu with you.

Get ready to satisfy your taste buds! We guarantee this menu will be the most flavourful way to start your year.

Mains

Potato, Spinach and Gruyere Frittata

The easy-going frittata: a thick, hearty, open-faced omelette that can be served at any temperature, eaten at any meal, and, best of all, filled with whatever you like.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Bagel and Smoked Salmon Strata

This SUPER EASY Bagel and Smoked Salmon Strata serves up brunch in every bite -- bagels, smoked salmon, dill, capers and sour cream -- and is guaranteed to get rave reviews.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

French Toast Soufflé with Candied Rice Krispies

This decadent French toast soufflé soaks overnight and is finished by topping it with candied Rice Krispies, drizzling it with caramel sauce and baking it to a golden dome.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Strawberry Salad with Sugared Almonds

Crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet-and-sour poppy seed dressing.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Sweet Sides

Cinnamon Swirl Breakfast Bread

The homey aroma of this cake-like loaf is the ultimate welcome mat.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Cinnamon Coffee Scones

Not only are they delicious (each bite is a perfect one of the cinnamon, coffee and brown sugar filling mingled with the moist and buttery scone), but they are also extremely easy to make.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Drinks

Champagne Punch

Looking for sunshine in a pitcher? Well, you've got it with this incredibly easy Champagne Punch recipe, a citrusy combo of orange, lemon and lime juice, along with sparkling champagne.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

Velvety White Hot Chocolate

What could be better than eating white chocolate? Drinking it. Try this easy recipe for White Hot Chocolate and get ready for some creamy, dreamy decadence.

GET THE RECIPE HERE

