    • THE BLOG

    Put A Spring In Your Step With These DIY Iced Coffee Drinks

    Learn how to make these frosty drinks at home.

    08/11/2017 14:51 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Tired of breaking the bank to feed your expensive iced coffee addiction? But can't get enough of those creamy, dreamy, caffeinated treats? And still need a way to bust your 3 p.m. slump and put a spring in your step with a tasty jolt of java?

    We've got just the answer! It's time to learn how to make these frosty drinks at home. We've got five tasty iced coffee drink recipes that will turn you into the ultimate home barista.

    The next time coffee time hits, blend up one of these sweet sips and enjoy.

    1. Mocha milkshake

    How do we get our daily coffee and chocolate fix all in one sip? With this incredibly irresistible mocha milkshake. What more could you ask for?

    AOL

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    2. Kit-Kat and cream coffee milkshake

    When your chocolate bar craving collides with your need for caffeine, this Kit-Kat and coffee milkshake is a creamy concoction that blends up the best of both worlds.

    AOL

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    3. Coffee and coconut ice blended

    When is it coffee time? Always, especially when we get blending this coffee and coconut ice blended, a shake chock full of coffee, coconut and chocolate. Served in a coconut-rimmed glass and topped with whipped cream, this deliciously decadent drink is a winner!

    AOL

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    4. Chocolate chip Kahlua milkshake

    This chocolate chip Kahlua milkshake has got it all. Packed with chocolate chip cookie chunks and laced with creamy Kahlua, this thick shake will leave you supremely satisfied.

    AOL

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    5. Mocha coconut ice blended

    Not only does this iced coffee contain the three essential C's (coffee, chocolate, coconut), but it's also the perfect perk-me-up. Get ready because the neighbourhood is going to be clamouring for a cup of your joe!

    AOL

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

