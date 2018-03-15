Can we all agree that January was a cold one? Then there was February, which gave us mixed feelings with teasing periods of mild weather followed by sprinkles of snowfall right when we felt optimistic. Enter, March, a breath of fresh air for us all, literally. It's the month where we can finally rest easy in knowing that we have survived the worst of winter. It's also the time of year where we transition from hearty meals to keep us warm to colourful and fresh food to match our moods!

As we welcome blue skies and colour into our wardrobe once again, let's also vamp our cooking up with some fresh vegetables, fruits and colourful garnishes. From sweet and savoury dishes to tangy desserts, this is the only list you'll need to kick spring off right!

Vegetable Salad Roll

Though these look intimidating, making your own salad rolls couldn't be easier. Grab this Vegetable Salad Roll recipe and get rolling because they make for a perfect healthy appetizer. Simply wet the rice paper in water, fill them with a combination of vegetables (or shrimp or chicken, if you prefer) and dip them in your homemade Thai Dipping Sauce.

Seven Bean Salad

While a three bean salads are fine and five bean salads are swell, there's nothing as spectacularly simple and delicious as this (Lucky) Seven Bean Salad. This quick, easy and healthy salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy Lemon Dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Jerk Cod With Pineapple Salsa And Coconut Rice

Time for some visualization - hear the crashing surf, watch as the waves roll in and feel the sun warming you from your nose to your toes. What's missing? The taste of the tropics. You can head to Jamaica without leaving home with this tropical trio. One bite of our Jerk-marinated cod, zesty pineapple salsa and creamy coconut rice, and you'll instantly be transported to the hot sand, sun and surf.

Key Lime Cake

As much as we love pie, no one ever said, "Let them eat pie." With that in mind, we've morphed one of our favorite pies into a killer cake, as is the case with this Key Lime Cake Recipe, a moist and delicious cake that has all the flavors of a Key Lime Pie. This Key Lime Cake hits the perfect balance between sweet and tart, with luscious layers (four in all!) encased in key lime cream cheese frosting and coated in a graham cracker crumble. This one really takes the cake!

Asian Pear Mojito

A spoon (actually two teaspoons) of honey make the vodka go down in the most delightful way, especially in this Asian Pear Mojito, a refreshing blend of pears, basil, honey and vodka.