The Best Fall Soups To Warm You Up

Nothing says fall like wrapping your hands around a steaming bowl of soup. It's the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day, the ideal starter to any meal, or even a meal unto itself.

Whether you're partial to tomato, prefer potato, love the simplicity of just a few ingredients, or enjoy scooping up veggies, noodles and protein all in one spoonful, when it comes to soups, we've got something to satisfy everyone's taste buds.

So grab your spoons and get ready to scoop up our fall favourites.

1. Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Croutons

Warm up from your nose to your toes with this easy, hearty and healthy Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Croutons. Packed with roasted butternut squash, apples, thyme, garlic and a hint of maple, this satisfying soup makes for the perfect winter lunch.

GET THE RECIPE

2. Tomato Soup with Parmesan Dumplings

Looking for the perfect quick and easy tomato soup recipe? Here it is, a delicious tomato soup that can be made in under 30 minutes. But don't let the speed fool you. This quick bowl of comfort not only offers up flavour depth, but also is elegantly topped with parmesan dumplings to make it a perfect entertaining first course.

GET THE RECIPE

3. French Onion Soup

You know that effortless, elusive "Je ne sais quoi" that follows Parisians about? Ever wish you could capture a wisp of it? A beret isn't the answer. No, what you need is the key to all of our fantasies français: the ultimate french onion soup. Spoon after spoon of rich beef broth, sweet caramelized onions, gooey gruyère and crusty bread, and you too will ditch your chic chapeau in favour of this magnifique bistro classic.

GET THE RECIPE

4. Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Soup

I'm pretty literal. When The Clash tells me to "Rock the Casbah," who am I to refuse this invitation? I called on the conductor (aka Lisa) to compose a big hit — a thick, hearty and full-bodied soup that would deliver all the allure and rich spices of Morocco. Packed with chickpeas, lentils, noodles and North African flavours, this fragrant soup will take you right to the narrow alleyways and bustling bazaars.

GET THE RECIPE

5) Roasted Sweet Potato, Parsnip and Apple Soup

How do you pump up the flavour in your soup? Roast the vegetables, as evidenced in this extremely easy and tasty sweet potato, parsnip and apple soup. The sweetness of the roasted potatoes and parsnips, combined with intense apple cider and mild shallots, creates a hearty and delicious soup that is guaranteed to deliver satisfying spoon after spoon.

GET THE RECIPE

6) Vietnamese Vegetable and Tofu Pho Soup

Before this recipe, I suffered from pho phobia. Not only did I say it wrong (it's pronounced "fah," not "foe"), but I also couldn't fathom how we'd bring Vietnam's national dish into our kitchens, how we'd do justice to this incredibly aromatic, flavourful and restorative treasure. Well, good thing I've got the Pho Queen (better than being the "Pho King"... say it fast and you'll know what I mean) on my side. After much research, spooning and slurping, Lisa has done it, with vegetables, tofu and rice noodles, all in an ambrosial broth infused with garlic, ginger, coriander, cinnamon and anise. Nothing to fear here, this easy-to-make soup is pho-freakin'-nominal.

GET THE RECIPE

7) Traditional Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls

We've all heard the about Chicken Soup for the Soul books, but how do you cook a book? With this simple and superb recipe for traditional chicken soup, a pot chock-full of fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken and of course, tender matzo balls, you'll have a bestseller in every bowl.

GET THE RECIPE

8) Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower gets a bad rap as boring and bland. This quick and easy roasted cauliflower soup turns that rumour on its head. Roasting the cauliflower before blending it into soup brings out the sweetness of the vegetable, which is further enhanced by the edition of garlic and spices. Spread the word... this creamy (without any cream!) cauliflower soup is full of robust flavour.

GET THE RECIPE

And if you want to learn how to make our delicious Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons, WATCH HERE.

