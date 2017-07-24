All Sections
    The Ultimate Summer BBQ Menu

    From a fresh BLT salad to a refreshing watermelon mojito, we've got you covered.

    07/24/2017 14:30 EDT | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Now that the lazy, hazy days of summer are finally upon us, it's a good opportunity to change up our dinner routine. And nothing says summer like taking mealtime outside and enjoying a backyard barbecue with family and friends. But there's always that nagging question. What am I going to serve? Fear not, we've got you covered with this ultimate summer barbecue menu.

    Fire up the grill and gear up for a super fun and easy barbecue bash — a well-done party guaranteed to be cooked to perfection with everything from a creamy BLT salad, delicious chipotle burgers, crunchy sweet potato fries to homemade Oreo ice cream sandwiches and a refreshing watermelon mojito.

    1. BLT Salad

    Get the party started with our fresh and delicious BLT salad. A bowl of homemade crunchy croutons, tomatoes, lettuce and avocado, tossed in a creamy basil dressing.

    BiteMeMore.com
    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    2. Balsamic Grilled Vegetables

    For a healthy and simple solution to the perfect side dish, fire up the barbecue. These balsamic and olive oil-marinated peppers, zucchini and portobello mushrooms are grilled to perfection and then stacked and served with a fresh rosemary sprig.

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    3) Chipotle Burgers With Creamy Coleslaw

    Make the main event a drool-worthy one with these delicious chipotle burgers. Infused with smoky chipotle peppers, adobo sauce and cumin, these tasty beef burgers are topped with a kickin' creamy coleslaw and a spicy special sauce.

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    4. The Best Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

    Oven-baked sweet potato fries that have been tossed in a Tex-Mex seasoning and accompanied by a creamy lemon dip pair perfectly with this barbecue feast.

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    5. Easy Grilled Cola Chicken

    When it comes to entertaining, easy is our favourite word, so you'll understand why we love this tasty dish. Ease aside, this sweet and savoury barbecue chicken is a hit every time.

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    6. Homemade Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

    Looking for the perfect dessert for the kids and kids at heart? These soft chocolate cookies stuffed with Oreo ice cream and rolled in crushed Oreos are just the answer. Creamy deliciousness sandwiched between chocolate cookies — the perfect sugar high.

    BiteMeMore.com
    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    7. The Best Key Lime Pie Recipe With Meringue Topping

    And to end your meal in style, you won't disappoint with this decadent key lime pie — tart and creamy custard covered with a fluffy meringue.

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

    8. Watermelon Mojito

    Want the perfect thirst-quencher to complement your meal? This watermelon mojito is perfect. A pleasantly pink concoction of sweet watermelon, rum and mint, it's lip-smackingly delicious!

    BiteMeMore.com

    GET THE RECIPE HERE

