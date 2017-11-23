Top 10 Creative Cupcake Recipes

When we think about our favourite desserts, cupcakes are always at the top of our list. We're not sure if it's because they make us feel nostalgic for our childhood or because dessert always tastes better when it comes in bite-sized portions. Either way, if you share our love for cupcakes and are looking for the best cupcake recipe out there, you've found it! All 10, in fact. Whether you love chocolate, fruit, or peanut butter, we've got them all for you right here.

We've rounded up our top 10 most-deliciously creative cupcakes and are sharing them with you so you can create some cupcake magic of your own at home.

1. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

I got vetoed (by my sister Lisa, naturally) because I wanted to name these cupcakes Creamy Peanut-Butter-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes Dipped in Chocolate Ganache and Topped with Peanut Butter Frosting and a miniature Peanut Butter Cup. Really, not such a mouthful to say, but boy, what a mouthful to eat — these incredibly moist chocolate cupcakes are off-the-charts delicious.

2. S'mores Cupcakes with Marshmellow Meringue

Forget smoky campfires and strumming Kumbaya. With a bit of this (chocolate! graham crackers!) and a dash of that (marshmallows!), you can enjoy the classic s'mores trio straight out of your oven. This recipe for S'mores Cupcakes with Marshmallow Meringue delivers the addictive trio of fudgy chocolate, crunchy graham crackers and ooey, gooey marshmallows all in a delicious, finger-licking-great cupcake.

3. Raspberry White Chocolate Cupcakes

These crowd-pleasing cupcakes are a combo of raspberry iced tea, raspberry jam and white chocolate, resulting in the perfect bite after bite after bite...

4. Pink Lemonade Cupcakes

When life gives you pink lemonade, make these incredible Pink Lemonade Cupcakes. Yes, we've amended the age-old adage and made life all the sweeter with these sweet and tart pink lemonade-flavoured cupcakes and frosted. Not only are they so perfectly pretty but they're also so easy to make. Trust us, everyone will be tickled pink when they get their hands (and mouths) on these delicious cupcakes.

5. Oreo Hockey Cupcakes

Lisa has delivered another hip check (as in, check my hips after ploughing through a dozen of these incredible cupcakes) with these game-winning hockey-themed cupcaked. Not only are these Oreo cupcakes moist and checkered with chopped Oreo cookies, but they are also topped with a creamy white icing and easy-to-recreate fondant hockey paraphernalia. One bite and you'll agree...she shoots, she scores!!!

6. Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster Cupcakes

These creative and awesome cupcakes look scary. Not because of the adorable monster, but because they look like they require you to be a pro baker. Fear not. Lisa knows her audience (read: amateur bakers like us) and has given step-by-step easy instructions for these cute Cookie Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie Cupcakes. Moist chocolate chip cupcakes are filled with a marshmallow cookie centre and topped with brilliant blue icing, edible eyes and a chocolate chip mouth, guaranteed to delight kids of every age. Trust us, these deliciously easy cupcakes are sunny days, all the way.

7. Creamy Caramel Cupcakes

Time to get building in the kitchen with these delicious Creamy Caramel Cupcakes, moist vanilla cake filled with homemade caramel sauce and topped with creamy caramel icing. As if that wasn't enough, here's your chance to play with fondant and create these easy and edible Lego pieces!

8. Marshmellow and Mars Bar Cupcakes

Lisa and I have many confectionery pet names for one another. I'm Butterfinger, she's Mounds, I'm Chuckles, she's Chunky, I'm Jelly Belly, and so on. We thought it high time we brought a third musketeer in on the act. Since he's older than us, we thought we'd christen our brother "Mr. Big." Yikes. Shouting Mr. Big across the table was uncomfortable. He's athletic so we moved on to the Marathon Bar, but it just didn't roll off our tongues. Finally, we settled on Mars, a bar that has a good hard shell, a nice sweet centre and exists in outer space. Earth-to-Mars, these infinity-and-beyond chocolate marshmallow cupcakes are for you.

9. Homemade Funfetti Cupcakes

Looking for cupcakes with a huge FUN factor? You've found them with these Vanilla Funfetti Sprinkle Cupcakes, moist and flavourful (thanks, fresh vanilla beans!) sprinkle-studded cupcakes topped with creamy and smooth vanilla frosting and finished with homemade (and addictive) white chocolate Rice Krispie crunch. Oh, and did we mention that there are sprinkles everywhere?

10. Carrot Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

If you're as obsessed with carrot cake as we are, you're going to love having your very own little cake — these simply scrumptious carrot cupcakes slathered in a smooth lemon cream cheese frosting.

