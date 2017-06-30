The Top 7 Food Destinations Around the World

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary travel is the latest in destination decision making, and these adventures will satisfy even the fussiest of eaters! From the freshest sushi in Tokyo, to the legendary steak of Buenos Aires, waffles in Brussels and tasty Spanish tapas to the mouth-watering fusion of cuisines and cultures in Malaysia, there really is something for everyone.

Take a gastronomic journey around the world and visit the top seven destinations endorsed for food by Booking.com's global travellers[i], enjoy great stays and be sure to stop by the top foodie neighbourhood in each destination!

1. Hong Kong

yumcha, dim sum in bamboo steamer, chinese cuisine

Taking the top spot is Hong Kong, famous for its vibrant urban centre, skyscraper-studded skyline and of course the mouthwatering food in every corner. Travellers will be in awe at the variety of dishes available at any place they choose to dine. We recommend having a taste of dim sum, kau kee beef brisket, wonton noodles and poon choi (Chinese casserole) to get the full foodie experience.

2. Sao Paulo, Brazil

The city of Sao Paulo is a world-renowned foodie haven, from smart bistros to gourmet restaurants, there is something for everyone. Sample the nation's signature dish, the Brazilian feijoada (black bean and meat stew) and take a trip through Itaim Bibi, which was voted as the top foodie neighbourhood in Sao Paulo by Booking.com travellers.

3. Tokyo, Japan

The fusion of ultramodern meets traditional is widely regarded as Tokyo's focal point; take in the neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples and sample the nation's diverse offering of foods. Its top restaurants have accrued more Michelin stars than both Paris and New York combined and its signature cuisine of sushi continues to take the world by storm. Be sure to visit Chiyoda Ward, which was endorsed as the top foodie neighbourhood in Tokyo.

4. Athens, Greece

Discover Greece's culinary revolution of Athens' street food especially in the diverse neighbourhood of Plaka. Be sure to sample the capital's signature dishes, Souvlaki (grilled meat and vegetable skewers) and Koulouri (tasty sesame bread rings).

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Traditional Malaysian and/or Chinese street food called steamboat also known as lok lok or chinese fondue. The meat on the skewers is placed in the boiling water to cook and eaten on the spot. Jalan Alor a famous food street in Kuala Lumpur is an ideal location to sample this dish.

Kuala Lumpur is best known for its modern skylines, glass and steel-clad skyscrapers, sandy white beaches, lush rainforests and colourful food-stall-lined streets. Travellers will love the fusion of contemporary meets traditional and the beautiful mixture of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultures and cuisines. For a true taste of local cuisine, head to Mid Valley to satisfy your taste buds.

6. Melbourne, Australia

Known for its gorgeous beaches, sun-kissed city centre and vibrant bars and restaurants along the Yarra River, Melbourne is the place to be. Embrace the true Aussie lifestyle and tuck into delicious barbeque dishes with friends and family while watching the timeless sunsets pass by. Take a trip to South Yarra for the best hidden gems and local dishes in Melbourne.

7. Bangkok, Thailand

Go on an adventure and sample the exotic street food stalls of Bangkok. Take a culinary exploration and try the capitals signature dishes of chicken satay, sukiyaki (sliced beef soup), khao gang (curried rice) or gai yang (grilled chicken). Along your travels make sure to take a trip to Siam, one of the best foodie neighbourhoods in Bangkok.

[i]To find the top seven cities, we looked at destinations that had the most endorsements for "food" by global Booking.com travellers between 1 January 2016 - 31 December 2016, which needed to have over 300 endorsements or more for "food" to be considered.

