Spare Single Women The 'Always A Bridesmaid' Line This Wedding Season
As a marriage author who began her career as a divorce mediator, I've been privy to a lot of marriages... the good, the bad and the shouldn't-have-done-it-in-the-first-place.
Although it's not perfect, marriage -- at least, in my humble opinion -- still provides the best shot for a woman to enjoy a stable, happy relationship and to provide a secure home for her children. Despite the divorce rate, research has shown that married women tend to experience less financial hardship and less abuse, and that kids with married parents also tend to fare better financially and emotionally. For that reason, it's a good lifestyle choice for many women. It's not the only lifestyle choice -- every woman has to do what's right for her -- but it's certainly a choice that has merit.
But here's where I pump the brakes -- at the word "choice." Because unless and until you make the right "choice" of partner, you are destined to fall into the aforementioned shouldn't-have-done-it-in-the-first-place category. A marriage can either be your greatest source of happiness or your greatest source of misery.
Then again, you already know this, right? Of course you do. Yet it doesn't hurt to remind yourself of that, particularly during wedding season. Your desk drawer or handbag may already be stuffed with those gold-lined RSVP envelopes.
If you're really lucky (or unlucky), maybe you've already sacrificed too many Saturdays trailing the bride and her entourage to bridal boutiques, oohing and ahhing at her dress picks and trying on bridesmaid dresses... the good, the bad and the please-don't-make-me-wear-this-abomination-in-public.
We've all been there. I didn't get married 'til I was 31, so I was there a lot. The horrific pastel dresses with puffy sleeves and stupid hats. Pretending to care whether the bride carried lilies or roses. Spending my Friday nights crafting cheesy table decorations for the reception. Dreading the call, "Hi, are you free on Saturday? We're going dress shopping!"
The insinuation was that I wasn't successful because I wasn't married.
Yes, weddings can be great fun and it's wonderful to share in a friend's happiness. But when you're the last single standing, it can wear a bit thin.
To make matters worse, there's always that one joker who thinks it's witty to say, as loudly as possible, "Always a bridesmaid and never a bride, hey?" I was on the receiving end of that a couple times. Despite being in law school, despite having lots of friends, despite having travelled and by all accounts being pretty damn happy with life, the insinuation was that I wasn't successful because I wasn't married.
The funny thing was, the only people that ever delivered this shot were the ones I knew were in miserable relationships and had the most messed up lives. It's like they had something to prove. You just don't hear it from people who are happy... or who have tact.
At the time, I remember thinking, "If it saves me from having your life, then yes. Always a bridesmaid it will be. And let me thank whatever gods may be for it."
I get that a blog like this might come across as patronizing -- "Don't marry the wrong man!" Uh, thanks, Mom. I don't mean it that way. But as a middle-aged woman who works in the marriage business, I've seen too many brilliant, independent, fearless, amazing young women, women with brains in their head and wings on their feet, believe the lie that marriage makes you whole.
As a result, they're quick to "settle," to ignore those red flags in a relationship or to fool themselves into believing that "he'll change" once you're married.
Oh, he'll change all right. He'll get worse.
There's no doubt that our society still sends women the message that they aren't truly successful unless they get married. And I honestly cannot think of a more dangerous lie to tell or to believe.
Because the lie is just the beginning. It's the beginning of a life of misery, of mistreatment, of wasted time and wasted energy trying to "make it work." You know that whole "marriage is hard work" thing? Yeah, bullshit. It has its ups and downs, it can be hard work at times. But if it's hard work most of the time, you've chosen the wrong person. And take my word for it -- more women than you know have chosen the wrong person.
There's more to life than your marital status.
Instead of living life to its fullest, these women spend their days in a constant state of conflict, always angry, always sad, always struggling with feelings of betrayal or frustration or rejection. This massive, mind-blowing, magnificent world shrinks to the size of the petty fight they're having in their kitchen. They wear a smile in public, but behind closed doors it's nothing but scowls and tears.
Who needs it? Not you.
Enjoy being a bridesmaid. Enjoy those wings on your feet. Enjoy it until the day you meet a man who is worthy of your devotion. And if that doesn't happen, enjoy it anyway. There are a thousand ways to find happiness in this life. There's more to life than your marital status. Even if you do choose to get married someday, there will always be more to life than your marital status. If there isn't, you're in trouble. Because women who live their lives only around their marriage usually have the worst marriages.
So this wedding season, if you find yourself faced with a tactless relative or frenemy who pulls the old "always a bridesmaid" bit with you, just give them a smile -- the kind of smile that says, "Nice try" -- and then let those wings on your feet fly you to better company, knowing full well that their classless behaviour has everything to do with them and nothing to do with you.
Never. And don't try to sugarcoat things by suggesting fun "girls' nights" to fitness classes together either.
-
Don't expect any of your friends to pierce their ears or get tattoos for your wedding day. Also, don't ever ask them to go to a tanning salon or, for that matter, stay out of the sun.
-
After pitching in for your bachelorette party, bridal shower(s) and anything else your bridesmaids do for you, don't expect them to add a fancy or expensive gift on top of that.
-
Even if you have a travel budget, don't expect all of your friends to have one too. Las Vegas bachelorette parties are popular, but this doesn't mean you should expect your friends to take off time for your trip and pitch in for covering your costs.
-
We get it, you have this whole idea of what you want your bridesmaids to wear and do for you on your big day. But don't have the expectation that all your bridesmaids will always say 'yes' to every wedding suggestion. Also, bridesmaids, don't be afraid to say 'no'.
-
OK, getting your bridesmaids to buy the same dress is great for pictures, but expecting your bridesmaids to then also spend money on matching heels pushes it over the top. Pro tip: Not everyone likes heels.
-
Your friends probably have a good idea of the basics: Your favourite movies, colours or foods. But don't expect them to throw you a bachelorette party and make it everything you've always wanted it to be. And don't expect it to be a surprise either.
-
If you have a friend who isn't able to cover the cost of everything and you really want them there, offer to help them out by pitching in. And don't, we repeat don't, let the whole group know about that person's finances.
-
Unless of course all of them really want to.
-
We're not all good at public speaking, and a lot of us can get shy. If you want your friends or bridesmaids to say a speech on your big day, just be grateful for the time and effort they put towards it, even if it isn't Oscar-worthy.
-
Your friends and bridesmaids love you, but booking all of your showers, parties and shopping events on long weekends will kind of make them hate you.
-
If your bridesmaids are bridesmaids for the first time, don't expect all of them to know what they're doing. Everyone will try their best to make your day perfect, but they will not know where you want your centrepieces to be or what kind of food you prefer during your shower unless you tell them.
-
Being a bridesmaid can be tiring, stressful and a lot of work. At the end of the day, the last thing any tired person wants to do is continue dancing on the dance floor.
-
On your wedding night, it's kind of their celebration too after all the work they did. Don't expect your bridesmaids to not have fun.
-
If your wedding itself consists of a lot of cultural customs or traditions, don't expect all of your bridesmaids to pick them up right away. For example, at a lot of Hindu weddings, bridesmaids are expected to steal the groom's shoes.
-
This will probably be one of the most exciting and happiest days of your life — but this doesn't mean everyone will feel the same way. As happy as your bridesmaids will be for you, not everyone (especially people who are recently single or going through a divorce) will be peachy that day.
-
DON'T EVER DO THIS
