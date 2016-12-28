The World Needs More Dreamers In 2017
In the recently released movie La La Land, two aspiring artists navigate the demands, expectations and sobriety of the "real world." Mia (Emma Stone) is an actress with consistently disappointing auditions who moonlights as a coffee shop barista, while Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is an old-school jazz musician, a purist with dreams of opening his own jazz club, who'd rather lose money than play simplistic holiday jingles at a restaurant.
The movie's other prominent character is Los Angeles. In some scenes, it's portrayed as a bright 'n' cheery place where dreams really do come true. In others, with its mask unfurled, LA is painted with gloomier brushstrokes of rejection and disappointment. At various points in the film both characters reconsider their "foolishness" and contemplate trading in their dreams for more grown-up (read: realistic) pursuits. Lucky for us -- and them -- they come back to their (non)senses.
The world needs dreamers just like it needs realists whose feet never soar beyond the puddles on the pavement.
In one pivotal scene, Mia is asked to relate a personal story during an audition. She proceeds to sing (this is a musical, after all) about a beloved aunt, a fellow dreamer, fool -- and apparent role model who lived life to the fullest, skeptics be damned. The song is a powerful homage to the fool in our midst: "Here's to the ones who dream/Foolish as they may seem/Here's to the hearts that ache/Here's to the mess we make. So bring on the rebels/The ripples from pebbles/The painters and poets and plays..."
La La Land stands as an ode to the dreamer, a tribute to the folks who take risks, who stand tall and strong in face of naysayers and disbelievers -- often themselves included. In many ways it's the story of writer-director Damien Chazelle (of Whiplash fame) who was repeatedly denied the chance to make the movie. But this dreamer didn't give up, pulling off the passion project after six years, a testament to the power of foolish pursuits. As he stated in an interview, "I wanted the movie to be a love letter to not just dreams, but to the kinds of dreams that society often mocks."
Dreamers give us pause, inspire contemplation, push boundaries and force us beyond comfort zones.
And that's the point. The world needs dreamers just like it needs realists whose feet never soar beyond the puddles on the pavement. Dreamers yearn for a better world, a better life. They infuse our possibilities with colour, awe and wonderment. Dreamers believe in something bigger than ourselves, even when it's deemed impractical, unrealistic. They question the status quo and convention, regularly defying them and their assumptions, and always ask for more -- of themselves and of others.
Dreamers give us pause, inspire contemplation, push boundaries and force us beyond comfort zones, begging us to see beauty in the ordinary. Dreamers gave us Harry Potter, Facebook and Apple. But dreamers were also suffragettes, civil and human rights activists, environmentalists and peacemakers. Like Mia, Sebastian and Chazelle, they believe that life is not fully realized without those dreams.
I spend a lot of my time writing about dreamers -- social entrepreneurs, changemakers, who are often dismissed, rejected outright for their seemingly Utopian fantasies, for believing in the value of social currency, business as a force for good, peaceful coexistence, among other fantastical illusions.
Some called me a dreamer, too, when I launched SEE Change Magazine with the belief that storytelling focused on social change and social good was a valuable endeavour, that providing a platform for inspirational stories about changemakers could help other fools gain the courage to follow their own dreams. But with social entrepreneurship on the constant rise and with readers asking for more content exploring that intersection of profit and purpose, can it be dreamers are actually onto something?
On Christmas/Hanukkkah eve, an old acquaintance passed away after a long struggle with cancer. In his mid-40s, he died way too young. He often blogged about his battle but, not a fan of hyperbole, he instead offered an eye-opening, matter-of-fact narrative of life with cancer. Despite the rough road, he never stopped believing in the possibilities, whether a new drug, a new study, a new approach to manage his pain and provide him more time with loved ones. His pursuit was relentless and heart-wrenchingly admirable; his words instilling awe and melancholy in equal measure.
Life is precious and can never be taken for granted. So if you have a dream, embrace it and take every step possible to realize it. Don't let fear or critics sway you. Start that business, pursue that innovation, do what you can to change the world, jump in deep, travel far, get your hands dirty, your feet wet, enter that contest, ask her out, speak up, shout out in the face of injustice. But above all, believe in your dream because no one else will believe in it for you.
Here's to a New Year filled with dreams and foolish contemplation. Here's to believing in the possibilities, in the pursuit of those things which may cause your heart to ache but fill you with wonder, vibrancy, life and love. Here's to the ones who dream, foolish as they may seem.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FILE - This March 10, 2013 file photo shows Canadian actor Ryan Gosling posing for a portrait in New York. In his latest film, Only God Forgives, the Canadian actor plays a drug-smuggling mamas boy. In one scene, his character gets humiliated by his mother at dinner after he brings a hooker, posing as his girlfriend, to meet mom, played by Kristin Scott Thomas. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
-
This film publicity image released by Radius-TWC shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "Only God Forgives." (AP Photo/Radius-TWC)
-
This film publicity image released by Radius-TWC shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "Only God Forgives." (AP Photo/Radius-TWC)
-
Actor Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of Focus Features' "The Place Beyond The Pines" at the Landmark Sunshine Theater on Thursday March 28, 2013 in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
-
Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of 'The Place Beyond The Pines' at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City.
-
This film image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, as Sgt. Jerry Wooters in Gangster Squad." (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures, Wilson Webb)
-
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Gangster Squad' premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
From left, actor Josh Brolin, actress Emma Stone, and actor Ryan Gosling from the cast of "Gangster Squad," pose for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'The Ides Of March' held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on September 27, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Actor Ryan Gosling attnds the 'Ides Of March' Premiere at Roy Thomson Hall during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Ryan Gosling on stage prior to 'The Ides Of March' Press Conference during 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' World Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on July 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Drive' Gala Premiere during the 2011 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival's special screening of 'Drive' at the L.A. Live Regal Cinemas on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival's special screening of 'Drive' at the L.A. Live Regal Cinemas on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Ryan Gosling (L) and 2011 Best Director Nicolas Winding Refn of the film 'Drive' pose at the Palme d'Or Winners Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the Palme D'Or Winners Dinner at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling and director Nicolas Winding Refn attend the 'Drive' premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
-
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall of 'Drive' presented in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2011 in Cannes. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Drive' premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Ryan Gosling attends the New York premiere of 'Blue Valentine' hosted by Quintessentially at The Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)
-
HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Blue Valentine' screening during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 6, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Blue Valentine' screening during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 6, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Industry In Focus - Blue Valentine' at the American Pavillion during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
-
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall of 'Blue Valentine' presented in the Un Certain Regard selection at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes. AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Blue Valentine' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Blue Valentine' Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actors Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams attend the 'Blue Valentine' Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Follow Elisa Birnbaum on Twitter: www.twitter.com/elisabirnbaum