The Obamas Showed Us How To Go High When The World Goes Low
With the inauguration of Donald Trump nigh, I miss the Obamas more than ever. Yes, yes, I know some of you may not feel the same way. More's the pity. But before you start haranguing me, let me be clear.
Today is not about what Barack Obama did or did not do as president of the United States. That discussion (debate) will have to wait for another day. Today is about the man, his wife and their children; and why they'll be missed.
It's probably fair to say his 2008 win was not predicted, at least not when he first announced his candidacy. How could it have been? The young, relative newcomer was hardly a household name, even after he delivered the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, although he did get a lot of tongues wagging about what might be, down the road.
I wonder, though, if anyone, including Barack Obama, ever expected "down the road" would come so quick.
But 2008 it was and it didn't take long for America, and the rest of the world, to get caught up in his message of hope, to get swept away by the passionate, energetic senator from Chicago, the master orator with the Martin Luther King-esque delivery.
It's a memory that will be with me forever.
And the next thing we knew, Hillary Clinton was out; and Barack Obama was in. I watched him accept the nomination. Goosebumps. For his inauguration I was in India. Before leaving I told my travel agent that I didn't care where we'd be on "the" day, I had to watch the proceedings on TV.
As it turned out, we were pretty much at the end of our trip in Munnar, a remote hill station in Kerala (southern India). Our resort was on a tea plantation, 7500 feet above sea level and, unlike the rest of the spots we visited, where every hotel room had Wi-Fi and a flat-screen TV, technology was not quite as accessible at this more rustic locale.
However, there was one television, in a private room off the dining room, and the staff kindly obliged. It was 1:30 in the morning and, as it turned out, I wasn't alone. With me were travellers from other parts of India, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and a couple of Americans who, like me, wanted to both witness, and be a part of, the historic moment.
There we sat, verklempt (Yiddish for emotional), watching it all unfold, as it happened, on
Little did we know what a difference 24 hours would make. Because the Republicans had a plan to derail Obama's presidency right from the start. And still worse are the vicious, cruel, slanderous and personal insults, innuendos, slurs, barbs and racist remarks that have been leveled, continuously, at the president, his wife Michelle and their girls.
Donald Trump on April 27, 2011 in Newington, New Hampshire. Trump addressed President Barack Obama's release of his original birth certificate earlier that morning. (Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Barack Obama was in office for barely two months when a New York tabloid published a cartoon that portrayed him as a monkey. A California mayor distributed a photo of watermelons on the White House lawn. A widely-circulated email referred to him as "the magic mulatto" and showed a cartoon of him with large ears and a wide nose.
This past spring Fox News had to disable the comments section of an article about Malia Obama because of readers posting racist comments. And the mayor of West Virginia was forced to resign after he called Michelle Obama "an ape in heels."
Ahhh, and how can we forget the "birther movement," which dates back much further than 2011, when Donald Trump started questioning Barack Obama's birthplace. Or Trump accusing Obama of being "the founder of ISIS."
We'll have the next four years to reflect upon all we lost.
No, the last eight years have hardly been America's finest.
Through it all, however, this family has stood tall -- resolute, proud, dignified. Never letting on how hurt, how insulted, how devastated, how disappointed and yes, how justifiably angry they must have been, may still be, may always be.
Michelle Obama explained it so powerfully: "When they go low, we go high."
Indeed.
Easier said than done. But the Obamas showed us how. They showed their daughters. They showed America. They showed the world. And for that, for the honour, integrity, decency and grace they brought with them, for everything they did and all they tried to do, we owe them our gratitude, admiration and respect.
Then we'll have the next four years to reflect upon all we lost when the Obamas left the White House for the very last time.
Also on HuffPost:
-
Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle Obama after giving his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 28, 2008.
-
President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17, 2010.
-
The first lady snuggles against the president during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2013.
-
Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama speak during a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa on Aug. 15, 2012.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for photos at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 6, 2015.
-
President Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle after his acceptance speech at his election night party at Grant Park in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2008.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington on July 16, 2012.
-
President Barack Obama is kissed by first lady Michelle Obama during an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the 'Christmas in Washington' taping at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2009.
-
First lady Michelle Obama wipes something from President Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.
-
The Obamas in Kenya in 1992.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama imitate monsters as they read Where The Wild Things Are during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.
-
President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama in the Red Room while senior advisor Valerie Jarrett smiles at the White House on March 20, 2009.
-
President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
-
Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama backstage before going out to face their supporters at a primary night rally in the gymnasium at the Nashua South High School on Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashua, New Hampshire.
-
In this Jan. 8, 2008 file photo, then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama acknowledges the cheers of supporters and receives a hug from his wife Michelle upon arrival at his election night presidential primary rally at South Nashua High School in Nashua, New Hampshire.
-
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during their tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida on Aug. 15, 2010.
-
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle embrace as Oprah Winfrey campaigns with them on Dec. 9, 2008 during a rally at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
-
President Barack Obama dances with his wife and first lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
-
Barack Obama gives his wife Michelle a playful kiss as they tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride on a golf cart at an inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 2009.
-
President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance together at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.
-
“I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the President and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.” -- Pete Souza
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk towards Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.
-
The Obamas on their wedding day in October 1992.
-
Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle embrace after she introduced him at a campaign event at the fairgrounds on Aug. 16, 2007 in Atlantic, Iowa.
-
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during her remarks at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2014.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha Dyer in the Ground Floor Corridor following the State Dinner at the White House on April 28, 2015.
-
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calderón of Mexico on May 19, 2010.
-
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wave to delegates after he delivered his keynote address to the Democratic National Convention in Boston in this July 27, 2004 file photo.
