Conservative Voters Want A Leader With Something New To Say
Imitation is the easiest game to play in politics.
Trying to become the next Ronald Reagan, the next Pierre Trudeau, the next Peter Lougheed, etc. is a lot easier than being and selling yourself. Authentic leaders, as opposed to those imitating leaders, always have a harder job to do, but are almost always more successful.
This does not, of course, mean that leaders should not learn from the examples of others or that there are not good models out there to follow -- but successful leaders have always been those who respond to the unique needs of their own time and place, and who are at the same time authentically seeking to act on their own deeply held principles and values.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
In the current Conservative leadership race, members will make a choice between imitation and authenticity. After the success of Donald Trump, multiple candidates are venturing into that version of the imitation game -- in tone, in style, in tactics or in substance. Their failure to recognize fundamental differences in the political culture and the leadership selection processes in both countries will be their undoing. They fail to appreciate a big part of the of Donald Trump's actual appeal -- his sheer originality.
On the other side of the imitation game are those who think we need to imitate the policies of Liberals in order to be successful. I reject that, in part on the basis of policy substance, but also because voters are looking for authenticity and want Conservatives to offer a thoughtful and original vision for the future of the country.
Authenticity is a necessary, but not always sufficient, condition for leadership.
It needs to be noted, of course, that authenticity in a leader is not enough. Personal consistency and character are required as well. A person who is authentic but is otherwise unfit for leadership will bring disrepute on themselves and on their party.
When Justin Trudeau talked about smoking marijuana himself, while serving as an MP and while voting for tougher sentences for marijuana, he showed openness and authenticity, but also hypocrisy. Authenticity is a necessary, but not always sufficient, condition for leadership.
In our ongoing leadership race, there is one candidate whom I see as fully representing the necessary combination of authenticity, character and conservative ideas. That person is Andrew Scheer.
House of Commons Speaker Andrew Scheer presides over Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Sept. 30, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Wattie)
Notably, Andrew's style and approach to politics is entirely original and unique. He has contagious warmth, which speaks to the fact that he genuinely likes other people. He can deliver profound and serious points with both warmth and humour.
These qualities do not take away from his substantiveness -- in fact, they feed it. His personable and sincere presentation style make his genuinely conservative convictions that much more persuasive. Andrew isn't trying to be Donald Trump, and he isn't trying to be Stephen Harper. He's being himself.
It is important that we have a thoughtful and original voice, not an echo of something in the past or of something somewhere else.
For the reasons I've mentioned, Andrew has a track record of getting strong support among those who have worked most closely with him. He was elected Speaker by his peers, and has by far the most support among Conservative MPs and among Conservative Senators. This speaks to the authenticity and character that he displays even when the cameras are off. It would be dangerous for us to have a leader who has little or no support among those who know the leadership candidates best.
Whoever our party elects, it is important that we have a thoughtful and original voice, not an echo of something in the past or of something somewhere else. Authenticity, sincerity, character and originality, not imitation, will be crucial to winning the next election.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here are the names of some big players who are running to become the next Tory leader.
-
Who's in?
-
First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.
-
Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."
-
Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.
-
Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.
-
Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.
-
The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.
-
The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.
-
The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.
-
First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.
-
The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."
-
Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.
-
The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.
-
An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.
-
Who's almost in?
-
The business mogul and reality TV star told CBC News he's considering launching a bid. Though he's never held elected office, O'Leary said his focus would be on the economy. "Every word that comes out of a politician's mouth, including mine, should I elect to go for this, is how does it create the next incremental job," O'Leary said. "That's what I care about."
-
UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes
-
-
-
-
-
From dentuso
-
-
From dentuso
-
-
-
-
-
From dentuso
-
From Lauster123
-
From dentuso
-
yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?
-
emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation
-
Follow Garnett Genuis on Twitter: www.twitter.com/GarnettGenuis