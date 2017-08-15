Top 4 Challenges International Students Face In Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada attracts students from all over the world. At last count, there were 266,620 international students enrolled across the country, according to Statistics Canada (2016).

International students have high hopes when they enroll in a Canadian college or university. Many chose Canada because of the quality of the Canadian education system and opportunities offered, but tuition fees could seem daunting. The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) estimates international students' tuition is on average more than three times that of domestic students. Besides tuition, once international students are enrolled in a university or college, they face a number of challenges.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities' paper International Education, Labour Market and Future Citizens: Prospects and Challenges for Ontario, here are the top four:

1. Feeling alienated

Adjusting to living and studying in a new country can be difficult logistically, but the social aspect of not having a nearby support system can add to feelings of alienation.

Some tips to get socially active in the community:

Joining clubs or group fitness classes

Volunteering

Supporting local sports teams

Attending local events and festivals

These activities can also provide networking opportunities.

2. Dealing with finances

For many international students studying in Canada, this is their first time living away from home. On top of managing a school workload in another country, they have to learn to manage their money.

When setting up a Canadian bank account, students can seek financial advice from their financial institution. Online tools are also available to help students with budgeting.

3. Integrating family

If students come to study in Canada with their spouse, one person is entitled to a study permit and the other person is entitled to a work permit. Unfortunately, the person holding the work permit can feel separated socially from the local community until they have landed a job.

If this sounds familiar — check your college or university and see if there are any integration programs or counselling available for your family member. To have a positive experience in Canada, it's important that their families feel settled.

4. Accessing the labour market

According to Canadian Bureau of International Education's study, 51 per cent of international students plan to apply for permanent residence in Canada after graduation, but many international students also feel the labour market is difficult to access. Here are two suggestions that may help. First: strive to obtain a co-op placement through school to gain Canadian work experience. Second: network with friends and members of various communities, such as by joining clubs and attending events to widen exposure.

International students face unique barriers when obtaining an education in Canada. Taking the first step and participating in programs already in place would help in feeling integrated, settled, and ultimately achieving success.

Click here for more advice for international students.

Also on HuffPost: