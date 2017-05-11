Canada Living
My Secret To Aging Gracefully Is Never To Grow Old In The First Place

Growing old gracefully is not just a matter of coasting into the sunset -- it's constantly treading water. Elite runner and writer Jean-Paul Bedard shares how his philosophy of movement, gratitude and forgiveness helps him to stay young at heart and mind despite a difficult past.

