10 Reasons To Be Thankful For Being Canadian

With Canadian Thanksgiving having just past, I've created a list of 10 reasons why I'm thankful for being Canadian. I feel that too often these reasons are overlooked, and I'm so grateful to live in this wonderful country. In the comments below, I'd love for you to add your own reasons to this list.

1. Multicultural: I'm thankful that Canada is a magnificent tapestry. I'm thankful to hear a multitude of languages spoken in our streets, see skin colours different than my own, and enjoy the rich culture that newcomers bring from every corner of the world.

2. Safe: I'm thankful that a place like Canada exists, where it's a safe haven to raise a family. I'm thankful for the men and women of the police and military, who do their part in keeping this country safe. They put their lives on the line for us.

3. Clean: I'm thankful to have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. I'm thankful that there are laws in place to prevent the pollution of our parks and lakes. I'm thankful that we're finding new ways to protect our environment, and learning from past mistakes.

4. Democratic: I'm thankful that we live in a democracy and have the right to vote. I'm thankful that when we complain about an elected official doing wrong, we can collectively remedy the situation and vote in someone new.

5. Peaceful: I'm thankful to have peace and quiet in this beautiful country. I'm thankful that our children can sleep soundly without the terror of bombs raining down on our cities. I'm thankful that our life is so peaceful that it's sometimes mistaken for boredom.

6. Beautiful: I'm thankful to live in such a ruggedly beautiful country with so many different landscapes. Canada has mountains, prairies, forests, oceans and more. I'm thankful to spy so many different vistas from just one vantage point.

7. Seasonable: I'm thankful to have four different seasons to enjoy in Canada. Although some may argue that summer is the best, I'm enamoured by autumn's leaves, ablaze with colour, winter's snow, glistening with silver, and spring's green new life. I'm thankful to bear witness to such splendour.

8. Delicious: I'm thankful that Canada is delicious. Our family takes great comfort in Canada's tasty food, such as cheeseburgers and poutine, pad thai, dim sum, saag paneer, sushi, matzo ball soup and fettuccine alfredo, to name a few. I'm thankful that these dishes have found their way to Canada, as have the people who brought us these gastronomic wonders.

9. Free: I'm thankful that as Canadians, we're free. Free to walk the streets, free to congregate, free to practice religion, free of persecution, and free to express our personal opinions. Although I don't always agree with my fellow Canadians, I'm thankful that we're free to engage in peaceful debates.