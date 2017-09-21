How To Help Your Baby Bounce Back From The Flu
09/21/2017 16:39 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
Jennifer Carlson Founder Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.
It's that time of year, when the temperature drops and seasonal viruses begin to enter our households. Steering clear of stomach viruses or the flu is tough — we can only protect our kids so much! However, there are a few strategies that can help your little ones feel more comfortable when they're sick, and stay as healthy, nourished and hydrated as possible.
I have seen my share of viruses over the years and it can be really scary seeing your little one in such distress. My first experience was when Finley was only a few months old — just over six months — and after a long overseas flight, she contracted a gastro virus. Her gaunt little face had me really worried and her crib looked like something you would see in a horror movie, but with some great advice from my pediatrician, she was on the mend pretty seamlessly. Here are the few tips I received on getting baby back to health after a virus:
Although many symptoms may improve in 24-48 hours, it can take up to a week for the stomach and intestines to fully recover. Introducing the right foods at the right time are important to prevent further irritation.
When to see your doctor:
Although it can be really tough to dodge an episode of the flu, there are certainly things we can do as parents to help avoid them. It's important to practice proper hygiene, including hand-washing prior to and after holding and feeding baby, changing diapers and preparing food. It may seem like an eternity getting your baby back to normal health. Try to be patient and understand it can take a few days, and up to a week for full recovery. They will regain their appetite and you will have less laundry!
