Top 13 Horror Movies for Parents

Halloween might kick off the season of scary movies, but if you have young children, October 31st is a horror show of its own.

For most people, raising children is the scariest thing they do, so here are thirteen horror movies for parents.

1. Nightmare on Sesame Street

2. Alfred Hitchcock's "The Angry Birds"

3. Children of the Corn Flakes

4. Halloween: The Stomach Ache

5. Rosemary's Baby's Diaper

6. The Shiner

7. Night of the Leaving Dad

8. The Sick Sense

9. The Texas Bike-Chain Massacre

10. Invasion of the Baby Snatchers

11. The Not-Enough Silence of the Lambs

12. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-and-Seek

13. Dawn of the Dead Tired

What other scary movies would you adapt for parents? Let us know in the comments below and we'll add them to the gallery.