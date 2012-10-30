Top 13 Horror Movies for Parents
Halloween might kick off the season of scary movies, but if you have young children, October 31st is a horror show of its own.
For most people, raising children is the scariest thing they do, so here are thirteen horror movies for parents.
Text of slideshow continues below...
-
"Dawn Of The Dead Tired"
-
"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-and-Seek"
-
"The Not-Enough Silence of the Lambs"
-
"Invasion of the Baby Snatchers"
-
"The Texas Bike-Chain Massacre"
-
"The Sick Sense"
-
"Night Of The Leaving Dad"
-
"The Shiner"
-
"Rosemary's Baby's Diaper"
-
"Halloween: The Stomach Ache"
-
"Children of the Corn Flakes"
-
"Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Angry Birds'"
-
"Nightmare on Sesame Street"
1. Nightmare on Sesame Street
2. Alfred Hitchcock's "The Angry Birds"
3. Children of the Corn Flakes
4. Halloween: The Stomach Ache
5. Rosemary's Baby's Diaper
6. The Shiner
7. Night of the Leaving Dad
8. The Sick Sense
9. The Texas Bike-Chain Massacre
10. Invasion of the Baby Snatchers
11. The Not-Enough Silence of the Lambs
12. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-and-Seek
13. Dawn of the Dead Tired
What other scary movies would you adapt for parents? Let us know in the comments below and we'll add them to the gallery.
Follow Leanne Shirtliffe on Twitter: www.twitter.com/LShirtliffe