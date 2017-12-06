You guys loved the comfort food remake of the Almond Crusted Chicken Fingers last week so I've got another indulgent fave amped up with some powerhouse ingredients for you this week. This one is a twist on classic spinach and artichoke dip which I've partnered up with my friend at Inspired Greens again to bring you this nutrient packed version! This Creamy Baked White Bean Greens and Artichoke Dip is on another level!

I know I can always count on Meik as a true test of whether these remakes are just as good as the originals or just "healthy" recipes pretending to satisfy those cravings. Don't get me wrong, I love a good healthy recipe, it's kind of what I do...BUT I hate it when the healthy and the flavor don't match. It doesn't have to be one or the other and being a true food lover, I will never sacrifice flavor and enjoyment solely for the name of health. Does that make me a bad dietitian? I don't know but it's how I wanna live my life and think you guys probably want the same.

Anyway, rant over. Haha. This is a recipe I've been wanting make for awhile and it did not disappoint! Cannellini beans (also known as white kidney beans) are so creamy, making them perfect for dips and spreads. They might be my new favorite bean! Using these as the base makes this dip fiber and protein rich with all the satisfaction of a mayo based dip.

As you get ready for those holiday parties, consider this your best friend to bring as an appie. Your friends will love you and it gives you a nice option to balance things out in that party spread.

On that note, next week on the blog I'll be sharing my 5 Tips to Dodge the Holiday Weight Gain Without Feeling Deprived. What are your best tips to keep some balance and sanity over the holiday season? Leave a comment below so we can all get through this together.

Lots of love and holiday cheer!

Xo Lindsay

Creamy Baked White Bean Greens and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

1 x 19 oz can white cannellini (white kidney) beans, drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp 2% plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp of milk

1 large clove of garlic

¾ tsp. Salt

1 Tbsp lemon juice (approx ½ of a lemon)

2 cups Inspired Leafy Greens Oak or Battavia leaves, roughly chopped

1 x 6 oz (170 ml) jar artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

½ cup white onion, finely diced

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup marbled cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

Preheat Oven to 350F In a food processor or high powered blender (like a Vitamix) place beans, yogurt, olive oil, milk, garlic, salt and lemon juice blend until smooth. This may take a few minutes. Use a spatula to scrape mixture into a medium mixing bowl and fold in artichokes, lettuce and parmesan cheese. Mix to combine well. Place in an oven safe dish and sprinkle the cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Broil for an additional 2 minutes before taking out of the oven to get the top golden and bubbling. Serve with veggie sticks, your favorite crackers or tortilla chips and enjoy!