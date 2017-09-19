Even Meat Lovers Will Go For This Buffalo Tofu Caesar Wrap

ADVERTISEMENT

I've always been a sucker for spicy food and have always loved my hot sauce. This recipe is a take on the old classic chicken Caesar wrap. This meal is typically thought of more as a pub food but this lightened-up version is just as satisfying. If you're not a fan of tofu, of course you can always make it with chicken, but I think you'll be pleasantly surprised by this one!

I do eat meat but also love mixing in plant-based meals. I don't really look at my diet as being labelled one way or the other, I just love delicious food and this can be found in all sorts of different places. It's only been more recently that my hubby Meik has been open to incorporating meatless meals into the mix, but I think he's finally on board now. When I asked him if he liked this one, his response what "Who wouldn't?" Haha. So I think that answers it.

Tofu is a great source of protein, calcium and even has some cholesterol-lowering benefits, among other things. And if you're just here for the food, I promise you the flavour and crunch in this one will deliver!

I used my Kale Caesar Salad recipe for this one and added a bit of romaine lettuce for some extra crunch and that traditional Caesar salad taste. PLUS, if you've caught any of my Insta stories lately, you may have seen that we've started a little garden out on our patio! We're growing both kale and romaine and were finally able to pick some to throw into this dish, so it was definitely made with some extra love and I just couldn't use one and not the other.

Happy eating!

Buffalo Tofu Caesar Wrap

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 x 10″ whole grain wraps

1 350g block of tofu, firm (I used Sunrise Soya Organics)

¼ cup cornstarch

½ cup milk of choice

1 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp cajun seasoning (or seasoning of choice)

1 servings of Lindsay's Famous Kale Caesar Salad (capers optional and I also mixed in a bit of romaine)

3 tbsp olive oil

About ¼ cup of Frank's Red Hot (or your favourite hot sauce)

Directions

While you prepare your other ingredients, press your tofu to get rid of any excess water. To do this. Place a quadruple-layered paper towel above and below your block of tofu and place on a dinner plate. Top with a heavy book ( I used a thick cookbook). Leave for about 20 minutes while you prepare your other ingredients. You may need to repeat with fresh paper towel if it soaks all the way through. Next prepare your Caesar salad, as the rest will come together quickly once the tofu is ready to be fried. Set up your breading station in three bowls by placing your cornstarch in one, milk in another and panko +cajun spice in the last one. Line them up and get ready to dip! Remove your pressed tofu and cut into strips, about 1 cm thick (you will get 14-16 strips) Dip each piece in cornstarch, followed by milk and then the panko mixture and set aside. Repeat until all pieces are coated. Heat your oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and fry your tofu in a single layer until nice and golden brown, about three-four minutes on each side. Remove and place on a paper towel to soak up any extra oil. Next, start layering your wraps with your salad, tofu and then finally, your hot sauce. Fold in the top and bottom ends of your wrap and roll up like a burrito, eat as is or cut in half and enjoy!

