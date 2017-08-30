Quick Pickling Is A Nutritious Way To Add Some Tang To Your Life

ADVERTISEMENT

You guys! Quick pickling is about to change your life. I'm not kidding.

I've got a bit of an obsession with sour/tangy. You know that feeling you get at the back of your tongue? I love it! I've even been known to drink white vinegar right out of the bottle. Don't judge me...

Anyway, whether you're a vinegar savage like me or not, you're going to want to try these out. And then proceed to put them on everything! They add so much colour and flavour to any dish, plus it makes you look fancy when all you've really done is mix a couple ingredients and pour them over some fresh veggies.

I eat them straight out of the jar for a healthy summer snack, pile them on tacos, burgers, wraps or sandwiches, throw them in salads — they pretty much go with everything.

When it comes to eating, I am all about adding to your diet, not taking away. And pickled veggies are a great way to add flavour, nutrition and that beautiful visual effect that, in my opinion, makes eating that much more enjoyable.

Today I'm going with:

Purple cabbage

Red onion

Radish

Avocado

I know that last one might sound a bit weird, but did any of you see this Delish video of pickled avocado that was circulating Facebook? I thought it was genius and had to try it out myself.

There are so many other options you can go with if you have other favorites or want to mix it up.

Cucumber

Asparagus

Carrots

Cauliflower

Beets

As you can see, this will work with pretty much anything. I used 16-ounce canning jars, but you can use any jar or airtight container — just adjust the liquid accordingly. You want to make sure the vegetables are completely covered with the liquid to prevent any bacteria from growing on them.

Have you ever tried quick pickling? Leave me a comment below or visit me over on Instagram and let me know how it went!

Quick Pickled Veggies

Ingredients

For each jar of pickled veg:

Approx. ½ cup of your favorite vegetables to pickle

¾ cup (175 ml) boiling water

¾ cup (175 ml) white vinegar

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

Optional additional spices (I didn't use any of these this time, but I do enjoying adding dill, garlic, coriander or chili flakes — prepare to your preference or just leave plain)

Directions:

Slice your vegetables in thin, lengthwise slices (make sure you will be able to close the lid) and add them to your jar(s). Add boiling water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a large pitcher if making multiple jars or a large drinking glass if just making one (I recommend making multiples, you'll be happy you did). Stir to dissolve the salt and sugar. Pour your mixture over top of the veggies, completely covering them with liquid. Screw the lid on and let them cool at room temperature before placing in the fridge.

Enjoy!

Notes:

For avocado I found that using less ripe (almost unripe) worked best. Ripe avocados got too mushy and were hard to remove from the jar.

You can swap the vinegar for apple cider, white wine or rice wine if you prefer, just note the veggies will pick up the flavour of whatever vinegar you use.

Sugar — you can also sub for different sugars, same as above, will just slightly modify the flavour

