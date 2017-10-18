Get A Taste Of The Tropics With This Granola

My blog readers asked for more breakfast recipes and I've really been taking it seriously. With the Healthy Huevos Rancheros, Cheesy Greens Muffin Tin Frittatas and now, this Tropical Treat Granola. I hope you're enjoying these morning treats just as much as I have been. We need something to make getting up on these darker mornings a bit easier, right?

I'm gearing up for my second attempt to make it to Hawaii this fall, coming up in a couple of weeks! I had to postpone my trip in September due to a sick household at my sister's. It was heartbreaking at the time because I just miss them so much! But, now that the time is coming close again, I'm kinda happy the first one didn't work out!

In my daydreaming and trip planning, I've been craving those tropical flavours. One thing I eat a lot of when I'm there is smoothie bowls. They just seem to go hand in hand with the warm weather, and what better way to top a smoothie bowl than with a nice toasty, crunchy granola.

It's been a long while since I've done a granola recipe, so today I'm sharing a variation of my go-to granola with this Tropical Treat Granola.

Besides giving you a mini morning vacay to start your day off with some zen, these fruits are packed with nutrition. Mangoes are high in vitamin C (start stocking up to ward off cold and flu season!) and pineapples contain a special enzyme known to aid digestion. The perfect dessert to finish off a meal!

Enjoy this granola with your favorite milk or nut milk, sprinkled on smoothies or as an easily portable snack.

Tropical Treat Granola

Makes approx. 6 cups

Ingredients:

3 cups of rolled oats

½ cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp honey

¼ cup chia seeds (optional but I like them for a bit of extra fibre and nutrients!)

½ cup pecans, coarsely chopped

½ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

½ cup coconut pieces, coarsely chopped

½ tsp salt

½ cup dried mango

½ cup of dried pineapple

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Add coconut oil and honey to a small microwave-safe dish and microwave for 15-30 seconds (depending on how hard they are) or until melted. Whisk with a fork to combine and set aside. Meanwhile, add chia seeds, pecans, walnuts, coconut, and salt to a medium mixing bowl and stir to combine ingredients. Pour the coconut oil and honey mixture over top and mix with a fork to coat ingredients well. Distribute mixture in a single layer, between the two baking sheets, so it browns nice and evenly. Bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring after the first 10 minutes. Add the chopped fruit for the last five minutes of baking (if you put it in too soon, it will overcook and just have an undesirable crunchy texture). **Baking time will differ depending on how brown you like it. (I like mine golden all over and baked for 17 minutes). Remove from the oven and let it cool. Store in an airtight jar.

Happy eating!

xo Lindsay

Notes: