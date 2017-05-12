'I'm Too Attractive' Is No Excuse For Being Unlucky In Love
Do you believe that attractive women can't find love? I recently read an MSN article titled "This woman says she's 'too good looking' to get a boyfriend." It was about a millennial woman that believes her appearance is the reason that is stopping her from a man taking her seriously.
In the article she mentioned, "I feel as though plain Janes have it easier because men will get to know their personality as their looks are merely average." Not only was her statement untrue, but I was also shocked to believe that some will use this as an excuse. First and foremost, what you think about most of the time will become your reality. If a "merely average" woman lives her life believing that she can't find a man because she doesn't look like Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya or Eva Mendez, that will be her reality. On the other hand, if a beautiful woman thinks she will attract the right man into her life, her dating life will be exactly that.
When you start to believe that you are a trophy girlfriend, it is time to walk away.
I remember having a conversation a few years ago with a good friend. I told her that in my experience, being attractive can be a blessing and a disadvantage. In some cases, there are men that are intimidated to pursue beautiful women while others want to have you on their arm as if you are eye candy. The deciding factor of what a man thinks of a woman is how she dresses, her personality, dating history and the zip or postal code she lives in. I can keep adding points on the list, but at the end of the day, your thoughts lead to how you act, and your actions lead to your results.
She went on to state, "Whenever I am on a date, they only care about what I look like, they never even listen to what I am saying. My last boyfriend just paraded me around to his friends and only cared about having his photo taken with me. No man I've met so far is ever actually interested in having a conversation with me." While I believe, this may be true, when you start to believe that you are a trophy girlfriend, it is time to walk away. Maya Angelou could not have said it any better when someone shows you the true essence of who they are in the beginning -- it might be a good idea to believe them the first time.
(Photo: Valentinrussonov via Getty Images)
I remember being a big fan of The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early 2000s, and she questioned female guests on her show that shared their unfortunate breakups. Oprah Winfrey always made a point to ask her guests if there were red flags in the beginning of the relationship. Most admitted they noticed the signs while others said they had no clue.
Men are visual beings and wearing an outfit on a first date to show a man you have respect for yourself and are special might be a good idea if you believe your body or face will distract them. In a job, people dress for the position that they want. While you are dating, you should dress for the relationship goals you desire and ensure your intentions are genuine.
At the end of the day, you dictate the way that people perceive you.
The woman that expressed her experiences to MSN was, in fact, beautiful, but I know women that look exactly like her, and they are happily married or in a committed relationship. Now, some might believe that because she is a single mother, that might be the reason she is having no luck in finding a good man. That is an entirely different idea to consider.
At the end of the day, you dictate the way that people perceive you. If you change your thoughts and start to believe that you have more to offer a man than being a trophy girlfriend, the right man will come into your life.
What do you think about this story? Do you think attractive men and women are out of luck?
