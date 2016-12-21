Give The Gift Of Friendship To Seniors In Solitude
At this time of year, when the emphasis is on having family gatherings, it is a sad fact that some people will be on their own this holiday season.
Too often, we wrongly equate isolation with some remote location and therefore the lack of interaction is based on geography. But for a growing number of elderly living in this country's largest city, there is little escape from solitude.
In the latest census figures from Statistics Canada over one in five adults (22 per cent) 55 years and older live alone in Toronto. The reasons are varied, from trying to maintain a sense of independence, to losing a spouse or simply having nowhere else to go.
Many will try to lead active and fulfilling lives but a change in a person's health, or an unforeseen circumstance, can result in feelings of isolation.
In recent years, seniors' rights groups trying to raise awareness about the issue are warning isolation is likely to become more acute. Unfortunately, out of sight can mean out of mind.
Put simply, Toronto is aging. Recent estimates put the number of people living in the city over the age of 55 as 680,000. That is forecast to almost double within the next 25 years to around 1.2 million. If we use the present data as a guide that will mean more than 260,000 seniors will be living on their own by 2041.
People are living longer, and those who are 85 years and older almost half (44 per cent) are living alone. It is worth reminding all of us that it behooves younger generations to ensure seniors have access to life's necessities, including human interaction.
As someone involved in an organization that provides a service to seniors on a daily basis, it is clear the time spent by our people chatting, or just listening to our clients, is almost as important as the meals we deliver.
When it comes to diet, many seniors are at risk of falling into the bad habit of skipping meals. While this does not cause a problem for a healthy able-bodied person, for an elderly individual it can have a significant detrimental effect.
All the advancements in science cannot prevent ill-health if a person does not have a proper diet. When an elderly person has an illness the recovery will be longer, and limit the person's activity for a greater length of time. During this period of convalescence a proper diet is vital.
We all hope there will be few, if any, people left on their own throughout this holiday season.
Gifts should not be about the dollar amount, rather they should focus on the art of sharing. For each one us, giving a few minutes of our time to an elderly neighbour could mean so much at this time of year -- it may be the most precious present you give this Christmas.
Also on HuffPost:
-
Plan early to make sure you will be able to see or speak to neighbours, family and friends – get in touch by email, sending a text, giving them a ring. If you can arrange to meet face to face then do, but if not just sharing some laughs over the phone can make a big difference. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
Make the most for everyday opportunities for social contact – have a chat in the shop or at the bus stop. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
The internet is a great way to maintain social contact. You could joint a support community like Elefriends.org.uk where you can build friendships and chat with people about how you are feeling. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
Helping out with a charity or good cause can help you feel good, and give you a chance to meet people. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
Some people find that being in a different place can feel much less lonely, you can see new things and might meet new people. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
If you do have a number of days which you know will be difficult make time to do something nice for yourself, even taking a relaxing bath or going for a 20 minute walk can help to change your mood. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
Christmas is often a time of overindulgence but resist the urge to eat excessively. Your diet can have a huge impact on your mood and energy levels. Christmas diets are often high in stimulants such as sugar, caffeine and alcohol, which can make feelings of anxiety and stress worse, and leave you feeling lethargic. Try to get plenty fresh fruit and vegetables, as these are proven to lift mood. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
If you are spending time with people who you often argue with it might be helpful to plan in regular breaks where you can clear your head, and stop negative thoughts and emotions from building up. See mind.org.uk for more information
-
Techniques like mindfulness, keeping a journal or practicing yoga can help you learn to feel content when you are alone. See mind.org.uk for more information
