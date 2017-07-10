How To Organize A Social Media Detox

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you spend more time online than in the real world? With the accessibility of mobile phones and the pressure to be connected with work, family or friends, social media often contributes to poor time management skills. In a recent poll we conducted, it was found that the average person spends 73 minutes per day simply scrolling through social media.

"Social media is a very powerful force; you literally lose your sense of time. The feedback it provides is immediate and highly reinforcing which can sometimes lead to these platforms becoming addictive," says Marie Potter, our marketing director. "It is important to have strategies in place, such as a social media detox, to help you refocus your priorities and live in the moment."

If you think you might be spending too much time on social media, try following these expert tips by Professional Organizers in Canada.

Make micro commitments

If you are constantly on social media, it is time to take a time out. You can start by spending one hour less per day online. As you become less accustomed to checking your news feed and notifications, try to cut out an extra half hour of social media time per week until you are satisfied with the amount of time you spend online.

Anchor the habit

Attach your online time to another daily ritual. Rather than checking your notifications every few minutes, wait for your lunch or coffee break. This will help satisfy your need to check, but also help you limit how often you use social media. Another option is to use social media as a reward after completing your tasks for the day.

Purge your online life

Declutter your online life by purging your Facebook friend list and social media apps. If, when you look through your Facebook list, you don't recognize names or think you'll speak to someone again, delete them. This will allow you to narrow your list down to the people you actually speak to. Alternatively, you could make categories of people you want to keep per platform. For example, Facebook and Instagram might only be for family or immediate friends, while Twitter and LinkedIn are for professional connections.

Next, reduce your time spent on social media sites by deleting apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn from your phone. This will save you both battery life and time. You'll be less tempted to visit Facebook if the website is no longer a finger tap away!

Minimize your exposure

If you're a professional who relies on social media, try using apps like Hootsuite or Buffer to reduce the time you spend posting online. You can also outsource this task, freeing up your schedule and maximizing your offline time. Try to limit the time spent posting on your personal account as well by being selective with the content you share. Consider only posting professional milestones or big updates rather than day to day activities.

Anticipate Obstacles

Determine when you would normally check social media, such as before bed or while waiting in line, and find something else to occupy this time. Whether it's reading a book, taking a walk, or calling up a friend you haven't spoken to in a while, finding an alternative will help distract you from social media. This will also help increase your productivity, as you can replace social media moments with tasks that you need to complete.

In a digital world it is important to develop a healthy online presence without wasting too much of your time. Start your detox by implementing some of these tips, then try to build yourself up to bigger commitments such as a one week vacation away from social media.

