Basic Income Guarantees Canadians Dignity And Health
Across Canada and around the world, people from all sides of the political spectrum are starting to talk about the BIG idea of a basic income guarantee (BIG), also known as a guaranteed annual income.
The Ontario government has recently approved a three-year basic income pilot project and selected three cities -- Hamilton/Brantford, Thunder Bay and Lindsay -- as test sites. Federally, a motion in the Senate to encourage the government to investigate the cost and impact of a national basic income program has passed with cross-party support. Globally, Finland has launched a basic income pilot -- and tech giants like Tesla's Elon Musk have said a universal basic income will be necessary for everyone in the future.
So what is a basic income guarantee -- and why all the fuss?
BIG is an income security measure that would ensure everyone has a sufficient amount of money to meet their basic needs for food, shelter, heat and clothing. It would enable people to live with dignity, regardless of their work status. And it has the potential to prevent poverty and help individuals and families deal with economic insecurity and setbacks. It is meant to replace income assistance and income replacement programs only, and would not affect disability supports or other social safety nets.
Here's an issue where public health officials and health practitioners have had the jump start.
Two years ago, medical officers of health and members of boards of health from across Ontario met in Ottawa and passed a resolution calling on federal and provincial governments to replace existing social assistance programs with a guaranteed annual income, similar to what is currently available for all seniors in Canada. I attended and had the support of the Peterborough County-City board of health to vote in favour of the resolution. Two months later, Kingston's Associate Medical Officer of Health took a similar resolution forward to the Canadian Medical Association where there, too, it was endorsed.
A basic income guarantee to all is an extension of programs that we've used for many years.
Why are our provincial public health sectors and other health providers so concerned about economics? From a public health perspective, we know that people with lower incomes experience poorer health.
In Canada, people living in poverty have a shortened life expectancy, as well as higher rates of chronic disease and less access to the broader determinants of health, such as safe housing, food security and education. For children living in poverty, there are special concerns of lower birth weights, poorer developmental outcomes, reduced school success and increased rates of illness and injury.
The cost of implementing a basic income program through government transfers would be significant -- but the indirect costs of poverty, for example, in increased use of health care, remedial education, crime, social programs and lost productivity, are immense.
A guaranteed income is a simpler, more transparent approach to social assistance, and extends protection to those who are currently not covered. It also promotes greater equality of opportunity.
(Photo: Istockphoto via Getty Images)
With the security of a regular basic income, people can effectively manage their own circumstances to recover from financial setbacks, illness or injury, balance shifting employment and family care needs, or choose to obtain more education, retrain or try out new job opportunities.
Examples of a guaranteed income already exist, such as Old Age Security provided to most adults at age 65. In addition, the Guaranteed Income Supplement is provided to seniors with low income using a "negative income tax model" of basic income: the lower one's income, the greater one's benefit. Children's benefits also share similarities with Old Age Security.
So, extending a basic income guarantee to all is an extension of programs that we've used for many years to target the young and the old.
In Canada, a five-year pilot project of a basic income program was conducted in the 1970s in Dauphin, Manitoba. A retrospective evaluation of the project in 2011 found that in addition to reducing poverty, the initiative resulted in a significant reduction in health-care utilization, an increase in high school completion rates and fewer incidents of work-related injuries.
It is definitely time to talk seriously about this BIG idea, which has the potential to improve the quality of life for many, and support the creation of healthier communities for all of us.
-
Low-income population: 118,325 Population in private households for income status: 1,082,230
-
Low-income population: 101,235 Population in private households for income status: 867,090
-
Low-income population: 100,810 Population in private households for income status: 795,675
-
Low-income population: 24,035 Population in private households for income status: 189,740
-
Low-income population: 30,475 Population in private households for income status: 218,320
-
Low-income population: 72,590 Population in private households for income status: 502,595
-
Low-income population: 15,885 Population in private households for income status: 105,950
-
Low-income population: 57,980 Population in private households for income status: 384,335
-
Low-income population: 19,520 Population in private households for income status:189,740
-
Low-income population: 79,785 Population in private households for income status: 509,640
-
Low-income population: 108,125 Population in private households for income status: 649,995
-
Low-income population: 17,900 Population in private households for income status: 103,905
-
Low-income population: 9,495 Population in private households for income status: 55,150
-
Low-income population: 496,660 Population in private households for income status: 2,576,025
-
Low-income population: 6,665 Population in private households for income status: 33,310
-
Low-income population: 121,020 Population in private households for income status: 590,210
-
Low-income population: 15,715 Population in private households for income status: 76,025
-
Low-income population: 49,395 Population in private households for income status: 208,020
-
Low-income population: 425,380 Population in private households for income status: 1,612,640
-
-
The country star grew up in deep poverty in Timmins, Ontario, where she also witnessed her stepfather abuse her mother. She describes in her memoir "From This Moment On" not having enough money to eat and going to school hungry.
-
Jay Z's beginnings as a street kid peddling drugs in New York's Bed-Stuy district are hardly a secret, thanks to powerful lyrics like these: "And Bigga baby/ My Bed-Stuy flow's malicious, delicious/ F*ck three wishes, made my road to riches/ From 62's, gem stars, my moms dishes/ Gram choppin', police van dockin'/ D's at my doors knockin'" (from "Brooklyn's Finest").
-
Born as Demetria Gene Guynes, one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces grew up in trailer parks in Roswell, New Mexico, and moved over 30 times. She also dropped out of high school at age 16.
-
All his jokes aside, Jim Carrey has a dark past. The Canadian actor grew up in poverty and at 12 years old was forced to get an after-school factory job working eight hours per day. "My father lost his job when he was 51 and that was the real 'wow', the kick in the guts. We lived in a van for a while, and we worked all together as security guards and janitors," Carrey once said of the experience. His 2003 film "Bruce Almighty" grossed $484.6 million according to the Washington Times.
-
She played a privileged Upper East Side kid on the CW's "Gossip Girl," but Leighton Meester was actually born in jail to her mother Constance Meester, who was serving time for drug smuggling.
-
J.K. Rowling, now wealthier than the Queen of England thanks to her wildly successful "Harry Potter" series, has been open about her lower-middle class background, admitting that she also experienced harsher times. "I, too, have passed through a period of poverty in Britain and can understand some of those issues," she told NPR News in 2012. "I think I've had a very strange life."
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's life was not always as glamorous as it appears on "Sex and The City." She was born to a impoverished family in the small town of Nelsonville, Ohio, and began singing and acting partly to support her family. She is now worth $15 million, according to Forbes.
-
Winfrey's childhood was filled with enough turmoil to all but ensure she would never make it. She spent her early childhood living with her grandmother on a farm in Kosciusko, Miss., while her unwed teenage mother searched for work. She was reportedly sexually molested at an early age and worked as a housemaid. At 17 years old, Oprah got her first big break when she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant, launching her into a journalism job in Baltimore. The media mogul is now worth around $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
-
The "My Heart Will Go On" powerhouse -- now worth a reported $400 million -- grew up the youngest of 14 children in a low-income French Canadian family. (Dad was an accordionist). "I grew up in a very, very, very small house," Dion told Vanity Fair in 2012. "We weren't poor, but we never had money … We were given love and affection and support. What else did we need?"
-
-
The following data comes from Statistics Canada's 2011 National Household Survey.
-
Median income for men: $35,028 Average income for women: $29,775 Average income for men: $43,195
-
Median income for men: $30,961 Average income for women: $31,542 Average income for men: $40,965
-
Median income for men: $31,233 Average income for women: $37,015 Average income for men: $52,716
-
Median income for men: $32,887 Average income for women: $32,090 Average income for men: $44,800
-
Median income for men: $31,704 Average income for women: $35,618 Average income for men: $50,897
-
Median income for men: $35,666 Average income for women: $32,561 Average income for men: $45,725
-
Median income for men: $34,527 Average income for women: $32,306 Average income for men: $44,772
-
Median income for men: $35,042 Average income for women: $33,940 Average income for men: $48,258
-
Median income for men: $37,821 Average income for women: $32,830 Average income for men: $45,148
-
Median income for men: $35,776 Average income for women: $32,400 Average income for men: $44,342
-
Median income for men: $39,154 Average income for women: $33,398 Average income for men: $48,096
-
Median income for men: $36,117 Average income for women: $32,334 Average income for men: $43,858
-
Median income for men: $34,235 Average income for women: $33,792 Average income for men: $42,084
-
Median income for men: $40,913 Average income for women: $35,426 Average income for men: $52,018
-
Median income for men: $43,929 Average income for women: $37,100 Average income for men: $56,034
-
Median income for men: $45,781 Average income for women: $41,438 Average income for men: $68,928
-
Median income for men: $42,006 Average income for women: $38,488 Average income for men: $53,324
-
Median income for men: $46,513 Average income for women: $41,857 Average income for men: $58,318
-
Median income for men: $46,265 Average income for women: $45,636 Average income for men: $53,264
-
Median income for men: $66,153 Average income for women: $56,064 Average income for men: $73,225
-
Median income for men: $62,187 Average income for women: $63,456 Average income for men: $69,539
-
-
Average salary $44,224.00
-
Average salary: $46,213.00
-
Yes, apparently they still have secretaries. Average salary: $46,369.00
-
Average salary: $47,562.00
-
Average salary: $52,635.00 *Having some sort of certification in finance or business would likely help in this career, but isn't necessary.
-
Average salary: $53,017.00
-
Average salary: $54,048.00 *Though a degree isn't required, you may be at a disadvantage when searching for work as a recruiter against those with degrees in human resources.
-
Average salary: $54,279.00
-
Average salary: $56,640.00
-
Average salary: $58,033.00 *As with recruiters, you my be at a disadvantage in this field against those with a human resources degree.
-
Average salary: $62,526.00
-
Average salary: $81,349.00 *Adzuna explains: For some electrical engineering jobs, a degree is required, and for others it isn't — there are alternative professional qualifications.
-
Average salary: $88,200.00
-
Average salary: $93,320.00
-
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
-
Average starting salary: $45,650.
-
Average starting salary: $45,450.
-
Average starting salary: $59,059.
-
Average starting salary: $52,620.
-
Average starting salary: $36,776.
-
Average starting salary: $59,957
