    • THE BLOG

    Travel To Canada's UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    We might be a young country, but as a destination, we have many offerings for tourists.

    07/11/2017 16:53 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    popejon2
    Canadian Rockies

    Canada is now 150 years old. We might be a young country, but as a destination, we have many offerings for tourists. With ten provinces and three territories extending from coast-to-coast-to-coast, covering a vast 9.9 million square kilometers, Canada is the world's second-largest country by total area.

    What you might not know is that Canada has many UNESCO World Heritage Sites. UNSCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - recognizes world heritage sites that are of significant cultural or natural value. And we have plenty of them. Here is a list, so time to pack your bags and hit the road and see these amazing sites:

    Canada's UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

    1. Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, B.C. and Alberta: includes Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks; and provincial parks Mount Robson, Mount Assiniboine and Hamber.

    Grizzly01en via Wikimedia Commons

    SGang Gwaay (credit: Grizzley01en)

    2. SGang Gwaay, British Columbia: 19th-century Haida village.

    3. Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta: located in the 'badlands' of Alberta where important fossils were discovered from the 'Age of Reptiles,' especially 35 species of dinosaur, dating back 75 million years.

    4. Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, Alberta: marked trails, an aboriginal camp and buffalo skeletons are what remain of a 6,000 year-old hunting custom.

    5. Waterton Glacier International Peace Park, Alberta: the word's first international peace park, with stunning scenery.

    John Talbot

    Rideau Canal (credit: John Talbot)

    6. Rideau Canal, Ontario: a slackwater canal from Kingston to Ottawa, originally built for strategic military purposes.

    7. Historic District of Old Québec, Quebec: a fortified colonial city founded in the early 17th century by French explorer, Champlain.

    8. Miguasha National Park, Quebec: on the southern coast of the Gaspé peninsula.

    9. Landscape of Grand Pré, Nova Scotia: marshland and archaeological site of the first European settlers in North America.

    10. Old Town Lunenburg, Nova Scotia: British colonial settlement.

    11. Joggins Fossil Cliffs, Nova Scotia: the "coal age Galápagos."

    12. L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, Newfoundland: remains of an 11th-century Viking settlement.

    jcmurphy at English Wikipedia

    Gros Morne National Park (credit: jcmurphy)

    13. Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador: spectacular scenery displaying some of the world's best examples of the process of plate tectonics.

    14. Red Bay Basque Whaling Station, Labrador: archaeological testimony of a pre-industrial whaling station.

    15. Kluane/Wrangell-St. Elias/Glacier Bay/Tatshenshini-Alsek, Yukon Territory, B.C. (and Alaska): Spectacular parks, contains the world's largest non-polar icefield.

    16. Mistaken Point, Newfoundland: rugged coastal cliffs that stretch 17 kms.

    17. Nahanni National Park, Northwest Territories: one of the most spectacular wild rivers in North America, plus deep canyons, waterfalls, and a limestone cave system.

    18. Wood Buffalo National Park, Northwest Territories and Alberta: home to North America's largest population of wild bison.

    Canada. What's not to love?

    If you have visited any of these sites, I would love to hear what your favourite spot is. Tweet to me at @Shannon_Skinner or leave a comment below.

    Shannon Skinner is an award-winning television and radio show host and producer, international speaker, author and travel writer. For more information, visit ExtraordinaryWomenTV.com and ShannonSkinner.com. Tweet to her at @Shannon_Skinner.

    ++

    Source: UNESCO World Heritage List.

    Photo credit: Canadian Rockies - popejon2, Paddington, Australia (via Wikimedia Commons)

