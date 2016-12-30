Random Flicks Worth Checking Out This Week Vol. 2

What we've got here is a list of good and bad blockbusters, MOWs, B-movies, and everything in between. And they're decidedly, unabashedly random. Why not roll the dice this week?

Casino Royale

Where to find it: Check local listings

The cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright

The synopsis: "Armed with a license to kill, Secret Agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007 and must defeat a weapons dealer in a high stakes game of poker at Casino Royale."

Think of Casino Royale as the Batman Begins of the James Bond franchise. Producers finally decided to strip away the gloss, the gadgets, and the myriad catch-phrases. End result: a badass Bond who's seriously cool to watch. Best of all, he's not annoyingly superhuman like other Bonds I could name (I'm looking at you, Roger Moore).

So anyway, this is the James Bond movie that started it all! Even though, you know, it only came out a few years ago. Hey, time is a funny thing. Regardless, if you like your Bonds playing lengthy games of cards, this is the flick for you. I kid, of course: There's plenty of action, suspense, and even torture. Torture so nasty, there may never be a James Bond Jr. We'll just leave it at that, okay? Okay.

"Please just surrender - my arm is getting tired from this massive gun."

I Am Legend

Where to find it: Netflix DVD

The cast: Will Smith, a dog, buncha zombies

The synopsis: "Years after a plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, the sole survivor in New York City struggles valiantly to find a cure."

Now, this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I'd like to take a minute, just sit real pretty

I'll tell you how I became the legend of a town called New York City

In west Manhattan, born and raised

As a military virologist was how I spent mosta my days

Workin' on vaccines, my eye on the prize

When the world's population started droppin' like flies!

And then a couple of zombies who were up to no good

Started making trouble in my neighborhood

I got in one little plague, then it was plain to see

"It appears I'm the last human being alive in in NYC!"

"Yo burning homes, smell ya later!"

X-Men: The Last Stand

Where to find it: Amazon

The cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry

The synopsis: When a cure is found to treat mutations, lines are drawn amongst the X-Men and the Brotherhood, a band of powerful mutants organized under the nefarious Magneto."

The X-Men should probably be called the X-People, 'cause there's a kick-ass female component at play here. There's the scaly blue naked woman, the saucy sista with the grey hair, the ginger gal who can bend spoons with her mind or whatever, and the teenager who's got grey hair too but not quite as much as the saucy sista with the grey hair. We're talking more Girl Power than 50 Spice Girls.

I'll always prefer classic X-Men like Grandma Catwoman,

Wolfman Fonzie, and Pegasus Circuit Boy. SHARE IF YOU AGREE!

Horrible Bosses

Where to find it: Netflix DVD

The cast: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis

The synopsis: "Three friends conspire to murder their awful bosses when they realize they're standing in the way of their happiness."

Horrible bosses: You've all had 'em. They're a rite of passage, like taxes, Bar Mitzvahs, and pretending to know all the Game of Thrones character names. And when they're not telling corny jokes or making you give them yet another appointment scheduling software tutorial, they're cutting out early to tee off at a course whose membership fees you'll never afford. But unlike the folks in this comedy, might I suggest you don't actually try and bump off your employer? By my calculations, there's an eight to ten percent chance it won't go too well.

My dad rocked this hairdo hard for most of the '80s.

The Dukes Of Hazzard

Where to find it: Amazon

The cast: Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott, Jessica Simpson

The synopsis: "Cousins Bo and Luke Duke, with a little help from their cousin Daisy and Uncle Jesse, egg on the authorities of Hazzard County."

Gotta love the casting here: There's Seann William Scott, the dude who plays Stifler in those movies where the guy has sex with the pie. And then there's Johnny Knoxville, the dude who plays Johnny Knoxville in that show where Johnny Knoxville gets a bunch of concussions. Throw in a little Jessica Simpson and the moonshine practically smuggles itself across state lines!