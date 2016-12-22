Coping With Cancer During The Holiday Season
Written by Denise Bilodeau, a social worker at Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre.
The holidays can be overwhelming for many people, but they can be especially tough for patients and their caregivers who are also dealing with doctor's appointments, treatment, side effects, and the emotional strain of a cancer diagnosis.
Going through cancer treatment during the holidays can completely change your perspective during what should be one of the happiest times of the year. Patients and families struggle with how they can celebrate when they or someone close to them is coping with cancer. Patients wonder if they will feel well enough to enjoy the holidays when they going through radiation treatment, receiving chemotherapy or recovering from surgery.
There are questions about whether they will have the energy to participate in family celebrations and worries about what the coming year will bring. While everyone else is moving ahead with holiday preparations and celebrations, our patients are facing a very uncertain future. They may feel pressured (by themselves or others) to carry on with the traditional holiday rituals, even though they may not have the physical or emotional energy to do so.
As the holiday season gets into full swing, here are some tips for families affected by cancer.
Focus on your own well-being.
Whether you are a patient or a caregiver, first and foremost you have to focus on your own well-being. Eat well, ensure that you get your rest -- including naps -- and stay hydrated. Do not abandon your regular routines to accommodate the hectic holidays as these routines are what have helped you cope so far. Allow yourself to do less than you are accustomed to doing during this season and allow yourself to ask for help, whether that is with picking up gifts or bringing in food or helping with decorating and cleaning.
It's OK to say no.
Remember that it is OK to say no. You do not have to accept every invitation or accommodate every request. Most importantly, be flexible and know that, even if plans have been made, you may have to reschedule or change plans depending on how you or your loved one is feeling that day -- and let people know that when you accept or offer an invitation.
Plan ahead.
Clinic closures may be a source of stress for you or your loved one. It is important to know what dates the cancer centre is closed over the holidays and who to contact in the off hours if you run into difficulty. Ensure that you have enough of all your prescription medication to last through the holidays
Prepare for questions.
Inevitably, family and friends you see over the holidays may ask questions about your diagnosis and how you are doing. Allow people the benefit of the doubt that their questions are expressions of concern. But know also that you do not need to explain your medical situation or provide any information beyond what you are comfortable disclosing. It may be helpful to coordinate an exit plan with one of your caregivers if you feel their questions or inquiries are becoming overwhelming.
Remember things may be different - but try not to focus on those differences.
This holiday season is not like all the others so do not pressure yourself to make it so. Give yourself the time and the permission to make changes and create new traditions this year that make it easier for you to participate. Instead of making the whole Christmas dinner, offer to host a potluck. Or hand the tradition to a sibling or child.
Try not to focus on what might be missing, on what tradition wasn't kept, or on what might be different about this year's holiday season from those in the past. Rather, try to focus on the moment and enjoy your celebration in whatever form it takes. Remember what the holidays are truly about -- a time for being thankful and sharing with others.
If you have concerns about how to cope with the stress of the holidays, talk to your health care provider and let them know how you are feeling. Support is available through the Patient and Family Support Program at the Odette Cancer Centre. Wellspring also has various support programs available in Ontario and Alberta, or find support programs across Canada.
Find more information about living with cancer from Sunnybrook experts at health.sunnybrook.ca
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
This includes four episodes that follow all your kids’ favourite Dreamworks characters, including the animals from Madagascar, Shrek and Donkey, and Hiccup and Toothless (from “How to Train Your Dragon”).
-
You can’t go wrong with Dr. Seuss! In the 2000 remake of this classic tale, Jim Carrey brings the grumpy, old Grinch to life with singing, laughter and a lot of attitude.
-
Kids will love this musical tale of a little orphan girl named Sophianna who is on a quest with her friends to recover Santa’s magical toy sack.
-
If your kids are fans of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” then they’ll love watching the Peanuts gang in this funny family flick. While this isn’t a holiday movie per se, most of the story takes place in winter, which will get your kids in the Christmas mood.
-
In this hilarious tale, Santa accidentally forgets to deliver a present to one child. It’s then up to his youngest son, Arthur, to save the day!
-
Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return as Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in this short half-hour special. Watch as the characters reveal their unique holiday traditions.
-
In this classic tale, the mayor of Evergreen declares that magic isn’t real, so it’s up to Frosty the Snowman to prove him wrong and to show the town’s children that magic does exist.
-
This movie follows a girl named Sonja as she sets out to find the Christmas Star to free her kingdom from a curse.
-
Little ones will be delighted to watch this adorable Christmas story about Thomas the Tank Engine.
-
After a baby reindeer gets separated from his family following a Christmas Eve party, it’s up to the Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and the Fish to reunite them.
-
Follow Po, the lovable panda, as he hosts the annual winter holiday feast for his friends. Naturally, a ton of laughs and mishaps happen along the way.
-
Bob is an elf who has no magic, but he loves to use his creativity. When he gets stranded in a magical forest with Santa’s sleigh, he and his new friends have to help repair the sled and get it back to the North Pole as quickly as possible.
-
Santa is allergic to cats, but when little Tommy asks for a feline friend for Christmas, old Saint Nick decides to make an exception. Then, when a whole litter of cats somehow gets into his sack, Santa has an allergic reaction, resulting in pure chaos!
-
It’s not always pleasant when snowmen come to life. In this Mystery Inc. adventure, Scooby-Doo and the gang must stop an evil snowman from shutting down a toy store.
-
The lovable characters of “Madagascar” are back in this holiday adventure!
Follow Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Sunnybrook