There's A City In The GTA Where Hot Real Estate Won't Cost You $1M
In the GTA's high-priced real-estate market, where the barrier to entry for owning a single-family home is exorbitantly high, the City of Brampton represents a rare vestige where detached properties still average for below the million-dollar mark.
That being said, Brampton is far from an "affordable housing market" and prospective buyers, generally speaking, still need a six-figure household income to land a property in the major suburb.
(Photo: DK_Photos via Getty Images)
Repeatedly ranked high up on the list of best places to invest, TheRedPin put the spotlight on Brampton and analysed the diverse city and its housing market by the numbers.
Brampton's detached home market is huge
Brampton represents the second largest market for detached homes in the GTA, only behind the City of Toronto.
In 2017 so far, a total of 2,426 detached homes sold in Brampton alone. That's more than the 1,857 sales in Richmond Hill and Vaughan combined, and over 50 per cent more transactions than in neighbouring Mississauga during the same time.
In simple terms, roughly one in every 10 detached homes sold across the GTA is located in Brampton.
Consequently, it's far from surprising to find that 52 per cent of Brampton residents live in a single-detached home while only 15 per cent live in apartments. Just for comparison's sake, far fewer (37 per cent) of Mississauga's population live in detached properties.
The dynamic 905 city is anything but a sparsely populated bedroom community.
Home prices have skyrocketed
While looking at the current state of prices is eye-opening, to say the least, turning back the clock and measuring how drastic housing values have changed in the matter of a few years is what really puts the market into perspective.
Since 2012, the average price of Brampton increased a whopping 83 per cent, a significant six-figure $336,978 difference. Today, the average price for all home types sits at around the low-to-mid $700,000's.
The city is also no stranger to bidding wars, as roughly one in three Brampton homes sold in 2017 closed for at least 10 per cent over their original asking price.
Brampton is one of Canada's most populous cities, as well as one of its youngest
While Brampton's population may pale in comparison to that of Toronto, which famously ranks as North America's fourth largest city with a total of 2.7 million residents, the dynamic 905 city is anything but a sparsely populated bedroom community.
In fact, Brampton's 593,638 residents propel the city as the ninth largest in Canada -- just shy of Vancouver's position as eighth largest with its population of 631,486.
Aside from Brampton, Toronto and Mississauga, no other GTA cities cracked the top 10 list according to 2016 figures.
Of Canada's major cities, Brampton has one of the youngest populations, with a median age of 36.5, which clocks in at four years less than the national average. Moreover, the city's population is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. Between 2011 to 2016, Brampton's population jumped 13.3 per cent, well ahead of Ontario's 4.6 per cent increase.
(Photo: Imnature via Getty Images)
Brampton homes sell in under 10 days
According to figures from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), homes in Brampton spent an average of just nine days on market (DOM) in 2017 before finding a prospective buyer, which is up to 18 per cent faster than the GTA-wide average.
The only cities with a DOM below Brampton's nine days were Whitby and Oshawa with a record-fast DOM of eight.
Brampton is home to a mix of dynamic schools
Brampton is home to a richly diverse population, which stems from over 170 cultures and speaks over 89 languages. That diversity is exemplified in the list of Brampton's best schools, such as the Khalsa Community. The private institute, which nabbed an acclaimed ranking of 9.7 out of 10 by the Fraser Institute academic rankings, is recognised as Ontario's largest Sikh elementary school. From St. Agnes Elementary Schools, Wali ul Asr Learning Institute and Castlemore, Brampton is home to a roster of religious private and public schools.
In total, Brampton has an estimated 117 public elementary and secondary schools.
Transit in Brampton is only going to get better
Along with its local Züm transit system, which stretches along five routes on major corridors such as Queen and Steeles, Brampton boasts a total of 16 GO Stops in its bounds, three of which are GO Train stations (Bramalea, Brampton and Mount Pleasant stations).
The most exciting transit development to hit the city is undoubtedly the upcoming Hurontario Light Rail Transit. The 20-kilometre, 22-stop LRT will stretch along the Hurontario corridor, linking the cities of Brampton and Mississauga.
The transit development carries a hefty $1.4-billion price tag and is slated to open in 2022.
Brampton may soon be home to a new Ryerson U campus
Ryerson University, one of Toronto's top educational institutions, is currently in talks with the City of Brampton to open up a new campus in partnership with Sheridan College. If approved, the campus will only up the city's profile and investment potential.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on FacebookAlso on HuffPost:
-
Who: Russell Peters The day job: Comedian The backstory: Born in Toronto, Peters' family moved to Brampton in 1975 when he was five. In his early days of comedy, the now L.A.-based comedian talked about growing up in the multi-cultural city (like in this Random House Canada clip), and used a lot of his childhood experiences as influence for his stand up. The cool factor: Besides being one of Canada's most popular comedians, he has acted in both TV and film and even won a Gemini in 2008.
-
Who: Alessia Cara The day job: Singer The backstory: The 20-year-old pop star from Brampton attended Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School and earlier this year, returned to her hometown for an intimate show, The Sheridan Sun reports. The cool factor: Cara is definitely one of the biggest stars in the pop world — her track "Here" picked up a MuchMusic Video Award for Best New Canadian Artist in June. She is currently on tour and returns to Toronto Nov. 2.
-
Who: Michael Cera The day job: Actor The backstory: The 28-year-old was born in Brampton and even after starring in hit films like "Juno" and "Superbad," the actor was still living in his parents' suburban home, the Globe and Mail reports. The cool factor: On hit shows like "Arrested Development" and the face of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," the actor most recently played the voice of Barry in "Sausage Party" — an animated adult comedy starring fellow Canadian Seth Rogen.
-
Who: Rupi Kaur The day job: Poet and artist The backstory: The Brampton native and author of Milk and Honey is a strong voice in feminism and breaking taboos associated with being a woman. In the past, she's also performed local spoken word events in the city. The cool factor: Kaur made headlines in 2015 after her photo series on period taboos went viral. In a blog for The Huffington Post Canada she writes: "It was intended to disrupt and open dialogues which venture beyond our simplistic notions of how comfortable we feel and reach into spaces where the impact of our silence results in actual, real world problems for marginalized female populations."
-
Who: Tyler Labine The day job: Actor The backstory: The 38-year-old Brampton native is known for his roles in "Reaper" and "Breaker High" — yes, we too wonder if he is still in touch with Ryan Gosling. Fun fact, the Labine family, including brothers Cameron and Kyle, are also actors. The cool factor: Labine is still working on new gigs, but we absolutely love how candid he is on Twitter.
-
Who: Nicole Lyn The day job: Actress/DJ The backstory: Brampton-born Lyn grew up in Toronto and got her first big break acting in the Canadian series "Student Bodies." The cool factor: Today the 38-year-old goes by her DJ name Ms. Nix and is doing shows everywhere from New York City to Toronto.
-
Who: Director X The day job: Music video director The backstory: The Brampton-born director has worked with superstars such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z and Justin Bieber and in the '90s, worked with Canadian hip hop pioneers like Choclair and Maestro. The cool factor: He's pretty close with people like Drake and Rihanna, and earlier this year, he directed the duo's hit "Work" at a local Jamaican restaurant The Real Jerk in Toronto. And according to The Star, X also shot his first feature film "Across The Line."
-
Who: WondaGurl The day job: Producer The backstory: Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde got her first big break when she produced a track for rapper Travi$ Scott at the age of 16. In the same year, she also produced a beat for rap legend Jay Z, in between doing her high school homework, of course. The cool factor: In February, the 19-year-old was featured on the cover of Elle Canada, along with Toronto natives Superwoman (a.k.a. Lilly Singh) and Maria Qamar of Hate Copy, as the "new wave" of Canadian women changing the face of pop culture.
-
Who: Tristan Thompson The day job: NBA basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers The backstory: The 25-year-old basketball player from Brampton (who played ball as a kid there, his mom notes), went on to play basketball at the University of Texas and was the fourth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The cool factor: Uh, do we need to mention his team just won an NBA Championship title in 2016?
-
Who: Keshia Chanté The day job: Singer/reality star The backstory: Born in Ottawa, the 28-year-old singer moved to Brampton at the age 14 and went to high school there. In the early 2000s, Chanté had several hits like "Bad Boy" and "Been Gone," and most recently, she was featured in the Canadian-made series, "Hockey Wives." The cool factor: In 2014 she was inducted to the Brampton Arts Walk of Fame — fancy.
-
Who: Brothers Aaron and Shawn Ashmore The day job: Actors The backstory: Born in British Columbia, the twins were raised in Brampton and went to high school there. Aaron is known for his roles in "Smallville" and "Warehouse 13," while brother Shawn is in the "X-Men" series. The cool factor: The two are still in the business, but we love how Shawn's early acting days in the late '90s included the lead in Canadian series "Animorphs." Aaron Ashmore, Michelle Trachtenberg and Shawn Ashmore.
-
Who: Kiran Rai The day job: Actress/YouTuber The backstory: The Brampton native is known for her funny vlogs, stunning Indian fashion 'grams and her role as Anarkali — a reflection of the daily struggles South Asian women may have when it comes to marriage and dating. The cool factor: She is pretty straight forward on Instagram and Snapchat and last month, released (and starred) in a 14-minute film about domestic abuse.
-
Who: Rohinton Mistry The day job: Author The backstory: Originally from Mumbai, the author moved to the suburbs and focused writing on short stories and novels. His book A Fine Balance was selected in Oprah's Book Club in 2011. The cool factor: If all this wasn't cool enough, the author picked up the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2012, the Globe and Mail reports, and earlier this year, the 64-year-old received the Order of Canada.
-
Who: Roy Woods The day job: Singer The backstory: The 20-year-old from Brampton (real name Denzel Spencer) who began freestyling at 14, not only went to school in the city, but also hung out at the YMCA on Saturday nights, he told Hotnewhiphop.com. He is currently signed to OVO Sound, Drake's label, and dropped his studio album "Waking at Dawn" in July. The cool factor: Woods is currently on the Summer Sixteen Tour with pal Drake, DVSN and rapper Future.
-
Who: Lara Jean Chorostecki The day job: Actress The backstory: The 31-year-old actress, known for her role as Freddie Lounds in the now-cancelled NBC series "Hannibal," says when she thinks of her home city Brampton, she thinks about biking. "My first thought is biking because I grew up biking a lot there," she told Toronto Verge. The cool factor: She is still working in TV, but we particularly love how much she represents Toronto. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of local festivals, beaches, and cute cats.
-
Who: Anthony Bennett The day job: NBA basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. The backstory: This 23-year-old made headlines when he was the first Canadian to be drafted as the NBA's first round pick in 2013. Although he's been having a rocky career for the last couple of seasons, the Brampton native has so much love at home. According to the Star, he also lived five minutes away from fellow NBA player Tristan Thompson. The cool factor: In 2015, Bennett helped team Canada win a silver medal at the Pan American Games.
-
Who: JusReign The day job: Comedian/YouTuber The backstory: Shifting between Toronto and Brampton, the 26-year-old YouTuber's (real name Jasmeet Singh) hilarious skits encompass the full realities of living in a brown suburb. He even recently released a video called, "Ask A Brampton Man Anything," in which he interviews his cousin. The cool factor: Besides being a total original, Singh has an active voice in the South Asian community speaking up about airport security (after he was held up and forced to remove his turban earlier this year), and internal racism after rapper Azealia Banks called former One Direction member Zayn a "curry scented bitch."
-
Who: Tamara Tatham and Alisha Tatham The day job: Basketball players The backstory: Tamara, 31 and Alisha, 29, both made their debuts at the Olympics during the 2012 London Games. The B-Town natives spent four years at the University of Massachusetts playing basketball together for three years. The cool factor: Tamara most recently represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
-
Who: Tory Lanez The day job: Rapper The backstory: The 24-year-old rapper was born in Toronto and did a lot of moving at a young age in Canada and in the U.S. At one point, he ended up in Brampton and felt like an outsider rapping in a Canadian city. He candidly spoke about living in Brampton and Toronto to Hip Hop DX. "Brampton is a suburban city where there’s like houses and good stuff over here, and then you’ve got this downtown area that’s crack infested. It’s not a ghetto where you’re gonna get shot, but it is a place where you’re gonna see multiple people with they life f**ked up." The cool factor: About to kick off his tour this fall, the rapper released his first album "I Told You" in August.
-
Who: Rick Nash The day job: Hockey player for the New York Rangers The backstory: The 32-year-old hockey player from Brampton played three Olympic games on Team Canada and was named MVP of the IIHF World Championship in 2007. The cool factor: Did we mention he has two gold medals?
-
Who: Trey Anthony The day job: Comedian/playwright The backstory: Born in London, U.K., Anthony went to high school in Brampton and regularly visits her old stomping grounds to talk to young kids. Known for her work with the show and play "Da Kink in My Hair," Anthony also was inducted to the Brampton Arts Walk of Fame in 2016. The cool factor: This fall, Anthony is putting together a workshop to help artists and entrepreneurs make more money in their industries.
Follow TheRedPin on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TheRedPin