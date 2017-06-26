10 Reasons Why Trudeau Will Win The Next Federal Election

The Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the welcome ceremony and the photo family at Taormina, Italy on May 26, 2017. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Trudeau is going to win the next federal election.

Now, we know, we know. The election is far away. He's broken some promises. His legislative achievements are modest. The Tories and the Dippers are getting shiny new leaders. Commenters are commenting that he's slipping. And, in the post-Trump/Brexit era, the "sunny ways" stuff seems as culturally relevant as, say, Kardashian reruns.

But he's still going to win. And it's not just because Andrew Scheer is Stock Day redux with a perma-smirk -- or because Scheer's most-influential advisor helped found the alt-Right hate site, The Rebel, whose most-recent oeuvre includes an essay titled "Ten Things I Hate About Jews."

Nor is it because the NDP leadership candidate this space invented, Jagmeet Singh, has turned out to be a bit of a letdown, uncertain on his feet in debate, and inspiring few –- or because the incorrigible rageaholic Tom Mulcair is still around, chewing up headlines and scenery, and reminding everyone why they abandoned the NDP in the Fall of 2015.

No, Justin Trudeau is going to win because of him. Also, in spite of him.

As part of my ongoing effort to make Conservative and New Democratic heads explode, and because I love Top Ten lists, herewith and hereupon are The Top Ten Reasons Trudeau Is Going To Win Again, You're Welcome.

In politics, all of that is a winning formulation. And it's why Justin Trudeau -- he alone -- is going to win for Liberals again in 2019.

(Oh, and happy Canada Day, Trudeau. Something tells me you are going to have a good one.)

Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook

Also on HuffPost: