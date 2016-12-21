It's Time To Lower Your Home-Ownership Expectations (Again)
By Lydia McNutt
Skyrocketing home prices dominated the headlines in 2016, and it's no surprise that housing unaffordability remains the news of the day as we wrap up the year. Affordability has hit an eight-year low in the third quarter of 2016, according to the latest Housing Trends and Affordability Report issued today by RBC Economics Research.
Despite the new mortgage qualification rules and policy changes in B.C., which had an overall cooling effect on Canada's housing markets, RBC reports that housing affordability has continued to deteriorate.
RBC's housing affordability measure rose for the sixth consecutive quarter nation-wide -- up 1.3 percentage points to 44.3 per cent. The higher the measure, the worse the affordability. Leading the pack once again, single-detached homes rose by 1.3 percentage points to 49.4 per cent, followed by condos, up 0.8 percentage points to 35.6 per cent.
Vancouver still takes top spot on the unaffordability scale (up 2.2 percentage points to 92 per cent) but for the first time in two years it has been surpassed by the Greater Toronto Area, where affordability deteriorated by 3.0 percentage points to 63.7 per cent, "the highest point since the all-time peak reached in the spring of 1990," as outlined in the report.
To put these numbers in perspective, when you're applying for a mortgage, lenders combine your total housing costs and calculate what percentage they are of your gross monthly income, known as your Gross Debt Service ratio (GDS).
Under the new mortgage rules, your Gross Debt Service (GDS) ratio - total housing costs including mortgage, property tax and heating -- must not exceed 39 per cent of your gross income. The Total Debt Service (TDS) ratio, which includes total housing costs plus any other debt payments, must not exceed 44 per cent.
What does this mean? Canadians dreaming of a single-detached, two-storey life should expect to shell out 49.4 per cent of their pre-tax income - providing they earn at least an "average" income. This leaves a 10 per cent gap between the actual cost of home ownership and Ottawa's new GDS ratio of 39 per cent.
Add to this taxes, living expenses and other debts, and that doesn't leave much for your rainy-day fund, never mind retirement savings.
To afford a home, Canadians will need to increase their income, or decrease their housing budget -- and expectations.
Who says the key to happiness is a 2,500-square-foot detached house?
Today, more than ever, creating a realistic budget is key. This will be your first step on the road to home ownership -- before you start making your wish list. Your budget will define what area you can afford to live in, the type of home, and the lifestyle you'll lead long after your offer is accepted and your boxes unpacked.
Determine what you can comfortably afford. This doesn't mean the mortgage amount you've been pre-approved for. Calculate your monthly mortgage payments, property taxes and utility costs. Then, add your other expenses: student loans, car expenses, and daily costs like groceries, clothes, medical/dental and the like. Do you have kids, or are you planning to? That'll cost you even more. Then, don't forget about those retirement savings!
Only now can you think about the home itself. Really think about it. Who says the key to happiness is a 2,500-square-foot detached house? Maybe your lifestyle is better suited to an urban condo, where you may not need a car and its associated expenses. Weigh the pros and cons, then decide. The perfect home is out there, with something suited to every budget. Maybe you'll just have to explore some different definitions of "home" to find the right one.
"The third quarter could be a turning point toward improving affordability in the Vancouver area in light of a recent easing in detached home prices, but further deterioration is likely to occur in the near term in Toronto," according to Craig Wright, RBC's chief economist. "New mortgage insurance rules may help affordability over time, but 2017 is likely to see a tug of war between these market-cooling policy measures and rising longer-term interest rates, pulling affordability in opposite directions. The net effect of this on the costs of owning a home is unclear at this point."
For more essential real estate reading, visit YPNextHome.ca.
A single listing that encompasses four strata lots and three homes in total. One of the houses was once the residence of former B.C. Lt.-Gov. Eric Hamber. It's a stunning structure with large rooms for entertaining, wine cellars, an elevator and even a parkade decorated in an art deco style. The home has also been designated a heritage property by the City of Vancouver.
An English mansion that sits on a .78-acre waterfront estate with stunning views of Vancouver's Stanley Park and Vancouver Island. The home has seven bedrooms including a master suite, a sitting room, two guest suites and a housekeeper's suite. There's also a massive entrance hall, as well as a gourmet kitchen, and outdoor swimming pool and a private beach.
Vancouver's posh, west side Shaughnessy neighbourhood is also home to this beauty. It's an 11,000-square-foot mansion with a foyer whose ceiling is 21 feet high. The home also a breakfast nook, even a pantry and wok room. There's an indoor pool, sauna and hot tub, a wine cellar and a living space for a nanny. The garage has enough space for four cars.
The infinity pool. It's the ultimate status symbol for the 21st century aristocrat. And you'll find one at this dazzling West Vancouver home that underwent an extensive renovation between 2004 and 2008. You could talk about its glass walls, its master suite with a water side terrace, the 14-foot marble kitchen island. But the infinity pool is a particularly striking feature, giving waders spectacular views of the ocean. And that's without even mentioning the boat house, which has room enough to fit a 32-foot vessel.
Architect Howard Airey designed this 9,693-sq.-ft. home in Vancouver's affluent Point Grey neighbourhood. Outdoor features include a swimming pool, water fountain and fire pit, and the home itself offers four bedrooms, six full/half bathrooms, and a master suite that has its own deck, fireplace and views of the water and the mountains.
Take a trip over the Rocky Mountains into Calgary and you'll find Kestrel Ridge Farm in their foothills. It's a gorgeous, 160-acre equestrian estate that marks the last area of untouched plateau before you head into the mountains, says a Sotheby's listing. The main house is a log home, 11,800-sq.-ft. in size, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a garage that can fit six vehicles. There's also a indoor swimming pool measuring 15 feet by 30 feet, a greenhouse, an outdoor tennis court, and a 3,700-sq.-ft. guest house. Then, of course, there's the equestrian facility, which has an indoor arena and more than 20 stalls for horses. And that's without even mentioning the riding trails all around the property.
An approximately 24,000-sq.-ft. gated mansion located on a two-acre property located in the Toronto suburb of North York. There's a ballroom and lounge with enough room for 100 people, perfect for holding a soiree worthy of royalty.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often recognized for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Surrey. It's a Vancouver suburb not often known for its luxurious homes. But this one's an exception. It's a 2.85-acre estate with a five-bedroom home that has gorgeous views of B.C.'s Gulf Islands. It has a pool, hot tub, sauna and playground all its own.
Architect Marko Simsic designed this innovative home that sits on a 67-acre oceanfront lot. The aim of the design is to blend into the landscape. But this architectural wonder, which won its designer a Lieutenant-Governor's Award in 2008, also comes with a number of terraces, a pool, a boathouse, tennis courts and a guest house.
Home, or art gallery? The wide open spaces of this beauty will leave you asking that very question. The home has 5,350 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and bathrooms, and it won a 2016 Georgie Award for its design. But the listing is also being promoted as a "fully buildable lot" where you can plunk down your own design. With spaces like this, it's hard to see why a buyer wouldn't want what's already there.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tuscan-style home in Richmond, a suburb just outside Vancouver. Visitors to the property are greeted by a gated entrance, beyond which they'll find fountains and gardens before coming into a foyer that has limestone walls. It sits on an 18.09-acre lot and has koi ponds, a tennis court, a greenhouse, its own barn and a six-car garage.
A Tudor home in ritzy West Vancouver. This 7,700-sq.-ft. home comes with a 40-foot by 20-foot heated pool and private beach access.
