Has it become NDP policy to support United States-backed coups in Latin America?

The Canadian social democratic party's foreign critic Hélène Laverdière has certainly remained silent regarding U.S. leaders musing about a military coup or invasion of Venezuela, and has openly supported asphyxiating the left-wing government through other means.

At the start of the month, U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, called for the military to oust President Nicolás Maduro. "In the history of Venezuela and South American countries, it is often times that the military is the agent of change when things are so bad and the leadership can no longer serve the people," Tillerson said in a speech, which included a quip about Maduro being sent to Cuba.

I found no criticism of Tillerson's speech by Laverdière. The 15-year Foreign Affairs diplomat also stayed mum when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to invade Venezuela in the summer.

Laverdière has also failed to challenge Canadian sanctions on Venezuela, which followed a similar move by the U.S. In a move in September that probably violated the United Nations and Organization of American States charters, the elected president, vice president and 38 other Venezuelan officials had their assets in Canada frozen, and Canadians were barred from having financial relations with these individuals. Two months later, 19 Venezuelan officials were sanctioned under the just adopted Magnitsky Act, which Laverdière and the NDP backed.

Nor did I find any criticism of Canada's role in the so-called Lima Group of anti-Venezuelan foreign ministers. Laverdière remained silent when foreign minister Chrystia Freeland organized a meeting of the Lima Group in Toronto four months ago.

She also ignored Canada's role in directly financing an often-unsavoury Venezuelan opposition. A specialist in social media and political transition, outgoing Canadian ambassador Ben Rowswell told the Ottawa Citizenin August: "We established quite a significant internet presence inside Venezuela, so that we could then engage tens of thousands of Venezuelan citizens in a conversation on human rights. We became one of the most vocal embassies in speaking out on human rights issues and encouraging Venezuelans to speak out."

The NDP foreign critic also stayed mum when the federal government expelled Venezuelan diplomats' from Canada in December.

Instead, Laverdière has repeatedly found cause to criticize Venezuela and call on Ottawa to do more to undermine Maduro's government. She publicized and spoke to the weirdly themed "Demonstration for human and democratic rights in Venezuela, in solidarity with Ukraine and Syria" and called Venezuela's vice-president "a drug lord" from whom "the American government has seized billions of dollars of his assets for drug trafficking."

Amidst opposition protests in the summer, Laverdière told CBC, "We would like to see the [Canadian] government be more active in ... calling for the release of political prisoners, the holding of elections and respecting the National Assembly."

Laverdière's statement ignored the death and destruction caused by opposition protesters and the opposition's effort to hamstring the government after it won control of the National Assembly in 2015.

At a foreign affairs committee meeting in June, Laverdière responded to an anti-Venezuela screed by saying "I share many of his concerns." Among a series of outrageous claims against the leftist government, Member of Parliament Peter Kent told the committee, "As so many dictators have done over the centuries, Chávez blamed Venezuela's small but dynamic Jewish community for stealing the wealth of the country. His henchmen endorsed the Holocaust."

In June 2016, Laverdière put out a press release bemoaning "the erosion of democracy" and the need for Ottawa to "defend democracy in Venezuela." In it Laverdière said, "The OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro has invoked the Inter-American Democratic Charter regarding Venezuela, and Canada, as a member of the OAS, should support his efforts."

But, the former Uruguayan Foreign Minister's actions as head of the OAS were highly controversial. They even prompted Almagro's past boss, former Uruguayan president José Mujica, to condemn his bias against the Venezuelan government.

Amidst three months of violent right wing protests at the start of 2014, then NDP Americas critic Laverdière presented a position to the House of Commons titled "human rightsin Venezuela" and sponsored a House resolution (slightly re-worded and reintroduced two days later by then foreign critic Paul Dewar) asking, "the Government of Canada to urge Venezuelan authorities to proactively de-escalate the conflict, protect the human rights and democratic freedoms of Venezuelan citizens, release all those detained during the protests, immediately cease all government interference with peaceful protesters, and ensure that those people who perpetrated the violence be brought to justice and bear the full weight of the law."

After the opposition once again cried foul when they lost the 2013 presidential election, Laverdière accused the Stephen Harper government of being soft on Venezuela (only elections the right wing wins are fair, in the eyes of large swaths of the opposition and Laverdière.) "Canada's silence is striking," she told iPolitics. "They had views on President Chávez, but now they don't seem to actually care what's happening in the country."

In what may be the first ever resolution to an NDP convention calling for the removal of a party critic, the NDP Socialist Caucus has submitted a motion to the upcoming convention titled "Hands Off Venezuela, Remove Hélène Laverdière as NDP Foreign Affairs Critic." It notes: "Be It Resolved that the NDP actively oppose foreign interference in Venezuela, defend Venezuela's right to self-determination, reject alignment with U.S. policy in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, and request the immediate removal of MP Hélène Laverdière as NDP Foreign Affairs Critic."

NDP members who oppose imperialism need to challenge Laverdière's support for Washington and Ottawa's efforts to topple Venezuela's elected government.