Kate Middleton Surprises Royal Fans By Ditching Coat During Snowstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge is weeks away from giving birth, so when she stepped out without a coat — during a snowstorm, no less! — on Wednesday evening, royal watchers were immediately concerned.

This evening The Duchess of Cambridge visited @NPGLondon where she unveiled her Patron's Trail of the exhibition: 'Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography'. pic.twitter.com/zbxconQBAr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

Beautiful pics of Catherine but where is her coat on a snowy night in winter? pic.twitter.com/w3hxuvYrQk — KRISTINA (@misskeveryday) March 1, 2018

Not only were fans worried about her well-being, but they were surprised to see Catherine not wearing her style staple.

After all, the duchess has become known for her love of coats — especially those by Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham — and most recently wore a stunning array of them during her royal tour of Sweden and Norway.

But while Wednesday's unexpected fashion choice caught fans off guard, the 36-year-old's outfit did not disappoint. As Catherine made her way into London's National Portrait Gallery, she stunned in a floral gown by Orla Kiely x Leith Clark.

The Duchess of Cambridge departs the National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 28, 2018 in London.

Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if the reason the duchess didn't wear a coat was to show off her gorgeous dress. After all, the mom has always had an affinity for florals.

Plus, it is also against royal protocol for Kate to take her coat off in public. That means if she had worn a coat to the art exhibition, she would have to keep it on for the entire event.

As Harper's Bazaar previously explained, "Even though she is most definitely wearing a chic dress underneath, taking off a coat is apparently an unladylike action and probably disrupts her outfit choice."

While it might seem silly to go sans coat in a snowstorm to show off a dress, it wouldn't be the first time a public figure has done this. Remember the spectacular Versace dress Jennifer Lawrence chose to wear at a London photo call for her new film "Red Sparrow"?

The stars of the 'Red Sparrow' during a photo call in London on Feb. 20, 2018.

The 27-year-old actress was heavily criticized for her fashion choice considering her male co-stars were bundled up in coats and scarves in comparison. However, in response, JLaw clapped back stating the outfit was her choice.

"That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?" she wrote on Facebook last week. "I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

Now that's a sentiment we can all get behind!

And despite the fact that royal fans were concerned for Catherine's well-being without a coat, they still unanimously loved her look.

No coat for Kate Middleton in the snow? Ice princess? She can weather storms ! — The Special Mum (@the_momsterr) March 1, 2018

She always looks amazing. Very princess-like. GL — Gale Laure, Author (@wwwgalelaurecom) March 1, 2018

