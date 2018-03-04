All Sections
    03/04/2018 22:40 EST | Updated 03/04/2018 22:48 EST

    The 'Black Panther' Cast Dressed Like Wakandan Royalty At The Oscars

    Regal looks good on the red carpet.

    Wakanda forever, indeed.

    The stars of the record-breaking Marvel film "Black Panther" emphasized that sentiment on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards Sunday when they wore some gloriously royal attire.

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

    Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Winston Duke shined as they donned gowns and tuxes fit for opulence. Take a look at their styles.

    Chadwick Boseman

    Rick Rowell via Getty Images

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

    Danai Gurira

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Daniel Kaluuya

    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

    Winston Duke

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
