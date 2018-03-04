We can't decide what's more exciting: going to your first Oscars or having your breakout moment in a "Star Wars" film. (Actually, we can, it's "Star Wars," hands down.)
Actress Kelly Marie Tran, as of Sunday, has done both, and looked liked a pro on the Oscars 2018 red carpet.
The 29-year-old, whose turn as Rose Tico in last year's out-of-this-galaxy hit "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," catapulted the actress to fame, had a Cinderella moment in a blue gown with a daring low-cut neckline with embellishments and a tulle skirt.
The actress posted a close-up of her dress on Instagram just before hitting up the red carpet.
A SNEAK PEAK 👀👀👀👀👀 It's 2PM! ...Did you know people leave this early for the Oscars?! I didn't! We started hair and makeup at 10:30am this morning (told ya it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work!) and I'm now in the car on my way over. JUST SITTING IN THIS CAR AND SOAKING IT ALL IN. Whaaaaat izzzzz this lifeeeeeee?!?! SEE YOU SOON!!! 💙💙💙💙
"JUST SITTING IN THIS CAR AND SOAKING IT ALL IN. Whaaaaat izzzzz this lifeeeeeee?!?! SEE YOU SOON!!!" she captioned the pic.
Tran completed her look with a twisted updo, glossy lips, and light blue eyeshadow.
But the Oscars aren't Tran's first red-carpet rodeo.
Girl has kicked back with Stormtroopers:
Worn sneakers underneath a gown:
And looked gorgeous in Áo Dài (Vietnamese traditional clothing) alongside actress Ngo Thanh Van:
May there be many more red carpets in Tran's future!
More from HuffPost Canada:
More pics from the 2018 Oscars red carpet: