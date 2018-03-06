As we head into a new season and hope for a sun-filled spring, we expect to see changes on the makeup scene. Matte is being swapped with cream and gloss, while eyes are upping the drama.

Clearly there are several spring 2018 makeup trends that we need the 411 on, so here's what to expect and how you can look like an A-star with little to no effort.

1. Lip gloss glam

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:06am PST

Lip gloss is back and pumping. Matte took over the last few seasons, and while the trend is still in, lip gloss is coming to the forefront this spring. Mac Cosmetics' Lipglass is a shining example of what your lips should look like this season.

Get it here: Mac Cosmetics, $21

2. Next-level lashes

A post shared by Kiss Products (@kissproducts) on Mar 2, 2018 at 2:01pm PST

The big beauty trend predicted to take over red carpets, runways and real life is long, thick lashes. KISS lashes promises to give you that va-va-voom look with their new collection. The Lash Couture 5th Avenue in Opulence is just the voluptuous glam sidekick you need — whether you're battling work woes or dancing with bae.

Get it here: Ulta, $12.92

3. Gold highlighter

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The yellow-gold highlighter is among the top trends to swing into this spring. Rihanna has single-handedly changed the beauty rules and is setting trends to shine bright like a diamond. Her Fenty Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife sets a gold shimmer along the cheekbones and gives off a sultry look.

Get it here: Sephora, $42

4. Dewy face

A post shared by Nicole Hatfield ✨ (@nicole_beauty_wellness) on Jan 23, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

Another trend this spring is a healthy glow all over the face — and no, that doesn't mean highlighting everywhere! Instead, use illuminating products such as the stellar Smashbox BCA Radiance Primer. The smooth formula hydrates the skin and gives a subtle radiant glow — you instantly see a gleam on the face. Glow is back in business.

Get it here: Smashbox, $45

5. Dramatic eyeliner

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Spring is all about the eye drama and dark eyeliner is going to take over the trends this season. As seen at the Marc Jacobs spring 2018 fashion show, tracing a thick line around both upper and lower lashes on a dramatic angle is key using Marc Jacobs' Magic Marc'er Precision Pen.

Get it here: Sephora, $38

6. Nude glow

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Makeup (@lorealmakeup) on Mar 3, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

Other than the golden glow, nude highlighters set the trend for illuminated looks. You don't have to go all out — just a simple shine on the cheekbones will do the trick. L'Oreal Paris has introduced a stellar highlighter collection in the form of glow-boosting drops, cream and powder. The True Match Lumi Glow Amour gives a radiant glow whether you use it alone or on top of makeup.

Get it here: Amazon, $22.99

7. Pops of colour

A post shared by The Body Shop Official (@thebodyshop) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Bright colours are obviously a spring thing, so don't be afraid to infuse them into your makeup routine. The House of Holland spring 2018 fashion show used eye definers from The Body Shop to create a colour-punctuated look. The pops of colour are a hot topic right now.

Get it here: The Body Shop, $16.50

8. Glowing skin

A post shared by Omorovicza (@omorovicza) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:14am PST

One big trend is getting as much natural glow as possible. Contours are out, and instead, makeup artists are focusing on bringing out the skin's natural beauty. At the Altuzarra show at Paris Fashion Week, artists were using the Omorovicza serum and moisturizer to maintain the skin's natural shine and keep it hydrated. We are obsessed with the Omorovicza Balancing Moisturizer, which hydrates and works to brighten dullness.

Get it here: Sephora, $170

9. Metallics

A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup SG (@nyxcosmetics_sg) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Spring promises bold choices in the makeup sphere and metallics are dominating the scene. NYX Cosmetics has a selection of metallic lip colours to showcase the trend, which is perfect because metallic makeup in all shades and finishes will continue to be popular in 2018.

Get it here: NYX, $10

10. Winging it

A post shared by Jason Wu (@jasonwu) on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:25am PST

Jason Wu's spring 2018 fashion show showed a whole new winged-liner look. The usual cat-eye is now smudged and has a graphic-rounded end. (Yes, your messy liner is the new trend.) Bella Hadid sported this cat-eye look at the Jason Wu show wearing Maybelline's The City Mini Palette, Urban Jungle. The dark green colour was used with a rounded shadow brush.

Get it here: Maybelline, $14.99

11. Volume lashes

A post shared by Benefit Cosmetics Canada (@benefitcanada) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:12pm PST

Spring invites volume and drama — especially with lashes. Here to add some extra spice to your eyes is the Benefit Cosmetics' BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara. This long lasting, lightweight product will make your eyes pop like nothing else.

Get it here: Sephora, $32

12. Creamy lipsticks

A post shared by Sephora Collection (@sephoracollection) on Mar 1, 2018 at 3:49am PST

Move over matte, creamy stains are back for the taking. The Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is right on point for spring. It will take you from day to night without a sweat, and comes in a variety of bright colours.

Get it here: Sephora, $18

13. Barefaced

A post shared by Soraia🌸🇬🇧🇨🇻🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@c.soraia_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 3:04am PST

The all-natural look has also been a popular trend this year. This season you will see a lot of natural, nude looks that have a dab of makeup over them. We love the Nars foundations for their lightweight product that leaves you looking fresh-faced. The Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint is the best of both worlds, as you get a foundation coverage as well as a natural look.

Get it here: Sephora, $55

14. Skin-firming treatments

A post shared by GLAMGLOW (@glamglowcanada) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

Of course, a barefaced look means having clear, firm skin. One very popular trend before applying makeup is to use a peeling mask like the Glamglow #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment. It lifts, tightens and tones the skin, leaving you with a naturally contoured face.

Get it here: Sephora, $75

15. Bold, red lips

A post shared by Elizabeth Arden Canada (@ardencanada) on Mar 6, 2018 at 10:16am PST

Thanks to the Time's Up movement that originated in Hollywood, Elizabeth Arden has launched a March On campaign this month featuring the limited-edition Red Door lipstick signed by Reese Witherspoon. Red is a strong and powerful lip colour that will continue to command attention on red carpets and award shows. It's a classic.

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $33.50

Also on HuffPost: