    04/23/2018 08:15 EDT | Updated 14 minutes ago

    The 3rd Royal Baby Is Finally Here! William And Kate Welcome A Boy

    The newborn arrived on St. George's Day.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England.

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte officially have a new sibling!

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, a boy, on Monday, April 23 at London's St. Mary's Hospital.

    The birth announcement was placed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting news on Twitter. Both mother and son are "doing well," according to the tweet.

    Members of the Royal Family — including the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Prince Harry — have already been informed of the baby's arrival, Kensington Palace added.

    Catherine was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. (U.K. time) during her early stages of labour. Not long after, crowds began to form outside the hospital's Lindo Wing in anticipation of the baby's birth.

    While the royal couple reportedly considered having a home birth to avoid a media frenzy, it looks like they ultimately decided to stick with tradition. After all, St. Mary's Hospital was where both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were born as well.

    Considering the Royal Family is all about tradition, we aren't surprised that they haven't announced the name of the littlest royal just yet. With both George and Charlotte, the family waited two days before making the big reveal.

    Bookmakers placed bets on the royal baby's name throughout Catherine's pregnancy, but the top contenders for boys were Arthur and Albert, which are the middle names of princes William and Harry.

    The newest royal is now fifth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

