Prince George and Princess Charlotte officially have a new sibling!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, a boy, on Monday, April 23 at London's St. Mary's Hospital.

The birth announcement was placed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting news on Twitter. Both mother and son are "doing well," according to the tweet.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Members of the Royal Family — including the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Prince Harry — have already been informed of the baby's arrival, Kensington Palace added.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Catherine was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. (U.K. time) during her early stages of labour. Not long after, crowds began to form outside the hospital's Lindo Wing in anticipation of the baby's birth.

The world's media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

While the royal couple reportedly considered having a home birth to avoid a media frenzy, it looks like they ultimately decided to stick with tradition. After all, St. Mary's Hospital was where both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were born as well.

Considering the Royal Family is all about tradition, we aren't surprised that they haven't announced the name of the littlest royal just yet. With both George and Charlotte, the family waited two days before making the big reveal.

Bookmakers placed bets on the royal baby's name throughout Catherine's pregnancy, but the top contenders for boys were Arthur and Albert, which are the middle names of princes William and Harry.

The newest royal is now fifth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also on HuffPost: