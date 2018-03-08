Meghan Markle’s Coat Game Is Strong On New Outing With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle knows how to make a fashion statement.

For International Women's Day, the royal-to-be stepped out in Birmingham, U.K. with fiancé Prince Harry to visit Stemettes, an organization that supports and inspires young girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Naturally, Markle chose a chic ensemble for the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a walkabout during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The 36-year-old sported a two-tone wool J. Crew coat with a wrap belt that gave off casual, cool vibes. But to keep her look polished, she wore a white turtleneck sweater by British brand AllSaints, black cigarette pants by Alexander Wang, and pointed heels by Manolo Blahnik.

To complete the look, Markle paired her ensemble with a black Altuzarra purse.

Meghan Markle visits Birmingham on March 8, 2018.

We're not surprised to see Markle in another wrap coat. The former actress is known for her flawless taste in outerwear and has chosen to wear the wrap style for a number of royal engagements.

At her engagement photocall in November, for instance, she sported a gorgeous white wool coat by Toronto's Line The Label.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their engagement photocall.

She then wore a wide collar, beige wrap coat by Toronto-based brand Sentaler during Christmas Day church service with the Royal Family, and stepped out in a sleek Stella McCartney coat with tie belt detail during her first official visit to Wales.

Meghan Markle wearing a Stella McCartney coat to visit Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018.

Markle has quickly become a trendsetter thanks to her chic style choices. According to Teen Vogue, Markle caused a buying frenzy when she sported her Line the Label coat to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. Not only did royal fans crash the brand's website, but the coat (unsurprisingly) sold out.

And just last month, the Strathberry leather crossbody bag Markle wore in Edinburgh sold out within minutes!

Meghan Markle's Strathberry leather crossbody bag.

So what of the J. Crew coat she just wore on her outing with Harry? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but that too has sold out, Vogue reports, and it hasn't even been 24 hours since she wore it!

It's safe to say the "Meghan Effect" is officially here.

Also on HuffPost: