TORONTO — Police say a man is dead after he fell down a garbage chute in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Paramedics say it happened in a condo building, but it was not immediately clear whether he was a building employee or a resident.

Police are investigating the incident, and say the man fell from the 9th floor.

He was found with no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics told CTV Toronto.

Officers are working to determine whether the death was an accident.

Acting Staff Sgt. Chazz Stern told CBC News that police are "treating it as a suspicious death."

The man's name and age have not been released, but he is believed to be in his 30s, according to CBC.

With files from HuffPost Canada

Also On HuffPost: