    03/20/2018 09:11 EDT | Updated 03/20/2018 09:11 EDT

    Instagram Users Will Soon Be Able to Tap Photos To Buy Stuff In Canada

    Businesses will also be able to collect data on how many people are tapping to see or buy their products via Instagram.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. Instagram is expanding its shopping feature to Canada. The social media giant will allow businesses to tag products in their posts, which users can tap to purchase or learn more about.

    TORONTO — Instagram is expanding its shopping feature to Canada.

    The social media giant will allow businesses to tag products in their posts, which users can tap to purchase or learn more about.

    The feature will also let businesses add a "Shop" tab to their profiles and collect data on how many people are tapping to see or buy their products via Instagram.

    Alongside Canada, the feature will also be available in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Australia and the U.K.

    It originally launched in the U.S. last year.

    The social media giant said 200 million people visit business profiles on the app every day, but only one third already follow the company they're browsing.

    • Canadian Press
