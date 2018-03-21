All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA
    03/21/2018 21:33 EDT | Updated 03/21/2018 21:48 EDT

    Edmonton Police Lay 460 Charges Against 34 Teens For Violent Crimes

    The accused range from ages 13 to 18.

    • Canadian Press
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A view of the Edmonton Police sign on a police car on July 12, 2016.

    Edmonton police have laid 460 charges against 34 teens following a wave of violent crimes at transit stations, malls and recreation centres.

    In one case, police released video images of a teen kicking a woman down a flight of stairs who suffered severe internal injuries.

    Investigators say in another case, some teens used social media to create a flash mob in a swarming attack on two teen boys.

    The 34 accused range in age from 13 to 18 and the alleged crimes go back to January 2017.

    The charges include aggravated assault, assault, robbery, weapons offences, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and other offences.

    'Very serious' injuries: police

    Supt. Tom Pallas says the suspects have left a path of victims across the city.

    "Officers have responded to close to 90 criminal events involving 66 complainants, some of whom are now dealing with very serious internal and facial injuries," he said Wednesday in a release.

    He said investigators believe 12 of the 34 suspects were involved in most of the crimes.

    "Many of these individuals have been arrested, gone through the court system and rearrested by our officers, after being released on bail, in some cases within hours."

    None of the accused can be named because they are either under 18 or were under 18 when the alleged crimes were committed.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:AlbertaCrimeEdmontonViolent crimeYouth Crime