These Beauty Products Will Help You Get Through Spring Allergy Season

For some people, the joys of spring come with a price — we're talking about allergy season, folks.

That hefty price tag includes: runny nose, red, swollen and watery eyes, and fatigue that can lead to dull skin. And all that sneezing can result in inflamed skin.

Even with the help of antihistamines and decongestants, allergy sufferers often find they can't quite rid themselves of looking ... well, like they're sick.

While beauty products can be wonderful companions to cover up allergy symptoms, they can also exacerbate them. Ingredients like chamomile, lavender, and cucumber, which sound calming, can actually trigger ragweed and other allergies.

During allergy season, it becomes so much more important to read labels and find out what ingredients to avoid. Luckily, we've done some of the legwork for you and identified calming and redness-reducing products to help you look and feel human again.

Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream, $60

Your skin can always use hydration but it's especially welcome when allergies are acting up. A good dose of Clinique's Redness Solutions Relief Cream will not only calm and hydrate, it will also help neutralize redness and even out skin tone.

It's 100 per cent fragrance-free too, so you can be fairly confident it won't cause any further irritation.

Smashbox Colour Correcting Stick in green, $29

When you're scratching and rubbing your face, red marks and blotches are inevitable. One way to try to minimize redness is to use a colour correcting stick to neutralize any rosy patches.

Eau Thermale Avène Antirougeurs Calm Soothing Repair Mask, $36

Avène's skincare line has always been a safe haven for those with extremely sensitive skin. Mineralized thermal water is at the heart of all their products, and when allergies hit hard, the brand's soothing repair mask offers excellent relief and specifically targets localized or widespread redness.

Similasan Allergy Eye Relief Drops, $13.92

Eye drops may not be classified as a beauty product but they certainly help give your eyes a healthier appearance during an allergy attack. Red eyes aren't a good look on anyone (nor are they fun to deal with) but Similasan Allergy Relief Drops also helps relieve itching, burning and watering.

La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Eye, $36.50

Your poor eyes need a lot of TLC following a rough day battling pollen and ragweed — redness may have subsided but puffiness always follows. La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intenese Eye uses hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate and de-puff the skin around your eyes.

NOW Solutions Magnesium Topical Spray, $21.99

Most people aren't aware that magnesium can be the answer to your seasonal allergy prayers as it helps relieve constricted airways. From a beauty perspective, a magnesium topical spray also helps with moisture retention and can give your itchy skin a much needed reprieve.

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller, $25

If you're suffering from allergies and not looking your best, you might benefit from lymphatic massage or drainage — but you'll need a good quality jade roller to do so.

You will love the feeling of a cold jade roller on your inflamed and irritated skin. It increases circulation, drains congested lymph nodes and can even help with congested sinuses, among other skincare benefits.

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer, $36

If possible, try to avoid wearing a lot of makeup when allergies are acting up. For example, rather than apply a full face of foundation, apply concealer just to your red areas.

Clinique is an especially great makeup brand for anyone with ultra sensitive skin or allergy sufferers.

Oskia Get Up and Glow Serum, $120

Butterbur isn't a very common ingredient in beauty products but you can find it in Oskia's Get Up and Glow Serum. Butterbur has powerful antihistamine properties and can actually help treat seasonal allergies like hay fever. This beauty product will give dull skin a much-needed energy boost.

