TORONTO — Two of three members of a family killed at their suburban Ontario home last week were stabbed while the third was strangled, according to autopsy results released by police on Friday.

The autopsies on Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her son Roy Pejcinovski, 15, and daughter Venallia Pejcinovski, 13, all of Ajax, Ont., were done late last week but police would not say which victim was strangled.

"We're not putting that information out, out of respect for the family," said George Tudos, a constable with Durham regional police.

Charged with three counts of second-degree murder is Cory Fenn, 29, who was the mother's romantic partner. Fenn remains in custody pending his second court appearance.

In a brief appearance last week, the burly Fenn's face was obviously bruised and bloodied. Police explained those injuries for the first time on Friday.

"These injuries occurred when he was arrested as there was an altercation with members of the tactical support unit," they said in a statement. "One tactical officer was also injured during the altercation."

The Special Investigations Unit, a police watchdog, was consulted but did not investigate because the injuries weren't considered serious, the statement said.

Police said they were continuing with their "complex" investigation and noted that their priority was to support a successful prosecution of the charges. Further information would become available through those proceedings, they said.

Investigators asked anyone who had contact with the victims or the accused leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Police tape cordons off a street in Ajax, Ont., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Krassimira 'Krissy' Pejcinovski and her children Roy and Venallia were killed in the home, leading to three second-degree murder charges against 29-year-old Cory Fenn.

On Thursday, the father of the slain teens expressed gratitude for the public outpouring of love and support he and his surviving daughter had received.

"There are no words to explain how we feel. Our hearts are broken," Vas Pejcinovski said in a statement. "We have lost our beloved Krissy, Roy, and Vana and our lives will never be the same."

Investigators have previously said they were alerted to the killings after a woman stopped by to check on Krassimira Pejcinovski but a man barred her from entering the home. Officers said the man left in a vehicle that was later found abandoned. Fenn was arrested hours later.

The victims were found in their two-storey home with "obvious signs of trauma," police said. A tree outside the home quickly became the site of a makeshift shrine, with neighbours and other well-wishers leaving a pile of flowers and cards next to it as officers scoured the house for evidence.

Vas Pejcinovski and his surviving daughter have started a memorial fund that aims to honour the lives of his former spouse and two children, although it was not clear where the money would go.